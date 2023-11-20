The formula is infallible. Prices more than affordable for being Paris, food generally acceptable although not very memorable, furniture vintage. And all fast, very fast.

The stew? One euro. The stew? 11.50. The caramelized cream? 3.20.

In a city where eating (mediocrely) for less than 20 euros is increasingly becoming a chimera, the new gastronomic fever is bouillons. A bouillon It is a broth; the bouillons They are restaurants that have their origins in the 19th century and that served, in addition to broth, typical French dishes. Today, with inflation that has kept many clients away from brasseries and traditional establishments, Paris is experiencing the fever of bouillons.

There are lines of a hundred or more people waiting outside to get in, sometimes an hour or more. Tourists and locals, families and students crowd inside.

Since 2017, they have appeared bouillons To gush. In the rive gauche and the rive droite. In Paris there was only one until then, the only survivor of the bouillons of the 19th century. Now there are ten, according to a newspaper count Le Parisian. And they expand to other cities.

A waiter smokes a cigarette during a break at the Bouillon Chartier in Paris. Samuel Aranda

The secret? “People want more than just a dish. He wants a decoration. A good atmosphere.” This is Yann Hulin, operations director of Bouillon Chartier, the original, the oldest, the one that has crossed the centuries and a few years ago inspired others, who copied it. “It’s not expensive,” says Hulin. “Now, isn’t it expensive because it’s not good? No!”.

We are in the Bouillon Chartier, at 7 rue du Faubourg Montmarte, in the lively area of ​​the grand boulevards. It is six in the afternoon on a Wednesday and we sit between the coming and going of the waiters and the bustle of the diners, an authentic ballet and symphony of the bouillons.

Little has changed since 1896, when the Chartier brothers opened the store. The worn wood. The paper tablecloths where the waiters write down the order and make the sum when finished. The numbered lockers in which, in the past, workers and small employees who came to lunch kept their napkins.

Hulin, a man with decades of experience in the sector, explains that, in more than a century, the restaurant has gone through several owners (and, he might have added, survived two world wars, a foreign occupation, three republics, 18 presidents). , but “without changing the decor, the way of working or the commercial offer.” “The paper menu, which we print every day with the date of the day, is the same,” he continues before listing the star dishes. Without forgetting the prices: “We can offer you a menu for 10 euros: starter, main course and dessert.”

A waiter holds a typical plate of eggs with mayonnaise at the Bouillon Republique in Paris. Samuel Aranda

The key to the success of these restaurants (Chartier, currently with three locations, integrated into the Joulie Group, and the imitators) is “the quality-price ratio,” those responsible for several agree. bouillons. Nearly 2,000 covers per day allow us to negotiate favorable prices with suppliers. The fast pace helps. You sit down and without realizing it you are eating. In 50 minutes, or just over an hour, he has already gotten up and left the table free for the next diner. Considering that they are open from 11:30 in the morning or noon until midnight, it is a lot of people.

The historian Loïc Bienassis, from the European Institute of Food History and Cultures in Tours, explains the success of the bouillons “for the success of a word.” It is a word, bouillon, whose “evocative force (…) conveys an entire nostalgic-food imaginary.” He means that the mere mention of him refers to another time. There is another key, according to Bienassis, and it is “the success of the concept.” The concept is “bourgeois and traditional cuisine, a bit bistro-like, with good value for money, in the center of the city and in fairly large spaces that play the retro card.”

Salmon with vegetables and potatoes at the Bouillon Chartier in Paris. Samuel Aranda Starter dish of herring with potatoes at the Bouillon Chartier in Paris. Samuel Aranda Traditional creme caramel dessert at the Bouillon Chartier in Paris. Samuel Aranda

Benassis locates the origin of the bouillons in the mid-19th century, when a certain Baptiste-Adolphe Duval opened the first one on rue Montesquieu. Like the bouillons Nowadays, which work like a Swiss clock and are authentic fast and popular food factories, Duval invents a rationalized and efficient system. His success is such that he sets up a chain and others imitate him. By the end of the century there were about 200.

Of these only Chartier will survive. Because? “Chance,” answers the historian. Chartier kept the flame throughout the 20th century. If he had disappeared, surely the bouillons They would have been forgotten. “It allowed the survival of the word and the imagination.”

I remember Chartier in the eighties. The numbered lockers, the hubbub and the crowd, the waiters in uniform. It was a typical and unique place. When I returned three decades later, the feeling was strange. Nothing had apparently changed, but you had to wait in line to get in and the clientele was full of tourists. There was a store merchandising. A few days ago, when I had lunch there again with the photographer Samuel Aranda, everything was the same: from the old menu to the waiters who know how to make the Show.

The dining room packed with people during the food service at the Bouillon Chartier in Paris. Samuel Aranda

“Let’s start at the end!” ours told us, a man with a southern accent who had made a mistake and had brought us the profiteroles from another table instead of the starters.

And the food? It must be admitted that one does not go to a bouillon to taste haute cuisine. Samuel was the first time he came and found a precise phrase to describe it: “Proudly decadent.”

It is the difference between this bouillon and the new ones, where the old flavor is missing. One recent night, at the Bouillon République, which belongs to the same group as the Bouillon Pigalle, a hundred people were waiting outside, but, being the three of us, we were able to get through first. It was only 20 minutes in line. Inside the atmosphere was electric. There were entire tables of students shouting and singing. “It looks like the school cafeteria,” someone commented. “Or the beer festival,” added another of my companions.

Paul Moussié, restaurant manager, explains that the average time for each meal in this restaurant is, at midday, 50 minutes, and at night, between 1 hour and 10 minutes and 1 hour and 2 and 20 minutes: “To be profitable , we must renew the tables quite constantly.”

Drawers where each client’s tablecloths were formerly kept at the Bouillon Chartier in Paris. Samuel Aranda

At République, everything is more modern and shiny than at Chartier. The letters are in several languages. The waiter writes down the order on a screen. You can pay with the phone. Then you go out and they continue waiting outside. I was reminded of the quote from Yogi Berra, the famous baseball player and coach known for his absurd aphorisms. Speaking of a restaurant, he said: “Nobody goes there anymore. “It’s too crowded.”

Could be like this. It could be that the long waits to get in were deterring customers. Or is it a claim? “For us, it’s more of an advantage,” says Moussié.

The table set waiting for diners at the Bouillon Chartier in Paris. Samuel Aranda

