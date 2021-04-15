There will be no major ceremonies this April 15 at Notre Dame. Two years after the fire that almost destroyed the Gothic cathedral in Paris, the main thing is to accelerate the work to recover as soon as possible the emblematic temple in the heart of the French capital, a task delayed first by the lead contamination that caused the fire that it almost ended eight centuries of history and the pandemic afterwards. Even so, the president, Emmanuel Macron, will pay a quick visit to Notre Dame this Thursday, to “thank all those who allowed to save the cathedral.” And to verify that the rhythm of the works will allow to maintain the reopening date that was set on the night of the fateful fire: 2024.

“Reopening in 2024 is still the goal. We have to achieve it and the secret, despite the lead and the coronavirus, is to move forward with rigorous planning, “said the head of reconstruction, General Jean-Louis Georgelin, during a virtual presentation of the interior of the cathedral on Saturday. But the road is still long.

The consolidation phase will not conclude until this summer, although those responsible no longer tremble so much every time they look up at the structure heavily affected by fire, which took with it the entire roof and the spectacular spire erected in the 19th century by Eugène Viollet-le-Duc.

A milestone was achieved in November when the complicated disassembly of the 200 tons of scaffolding erected shortly before the fire to repair the spire was completed, which the flames reduced to a mass of 40,000 pipes of blackened and molten metal that, had it collapsed, would have collapsed. carried ahead to the cathedral. With it one of the ugliest scars of the fire disappeared, although the new scaffolding that continues to surround much of the temple is a constant reminder, like the gigantic crane at one of its sides, of the enormous pending task.

The impression is confirmed inside the cathedral, also converted into a maze of scaffolding. Cleaning continues both of the gigantic organ – which the fire did not damage, but which had to be dismantled and checked tube by tube (and there are about 8,000) -, as well as the interior of the temple, which was covered with lead particles when the flames melted. roof. A disaster that also contaminated the surroundings of the cathedral, with effects according to some not entirely clear: an NGO has just filed a lawsuit for an “investigation into the health and environmental consequences of the fire” to be opened.

Until the summer, the vaults with wooden frames will also have to be consolidated – as has already been done with the flying buttresses outside – and finally fully extend the so-called “umbrella” to protect the cathedral from the rain until the completion of the building. works, according to the calendar of the public institution in charge of the recovery of Notre Dame. Only then will it be possible to properly begin to speak of reconstruction, although some important steps have already been taken. The main one – the decision to redo the cathedral identically, including the spire.

“I am disappointed in all that work and money spent to get a bad new copy of what was destroyed.” Alexandre Gady, Professor of Art History at the Sorbonne

Macron’s statements after the fire that he would open the debate on how to rebuild Notre Dame made the imagination of some architects and designers fly, who came to propose a glass roof or even replace it with a swimming pool. In the end, everything will be left as it was, according to a unanimous decision by consultative bodies such as the National Commission for Heritage and Architecture (CNPA). Although there are some critical voices within it, such as that of the Professor of Art History at the Sorbonne Alexandre Gady. “I am a bit disappointed by all that work and money spent to get a bad new copy of what was destroyed, because that will be in the end, a bad new copy,” he laments in a telephone conversation.

Works at Notre Dame Cathedral in June 2020. IAN LANGSDON / EFE

Not that he supported the idea of ​​a contemporary spire, he says thinking about how Ieoh Ming Pei’s pyramid has overshadowed the classical architecture of the Louvre Museum. But the author of Notre Dame de Paris. Making a masterpiece, a book that reviews “the richness of thought that led to the construction” of the cathedral, would have opted for new materials – and fireproof – in parts that will be closed to the public anyway, such as the roof, instead of reusing , as has been decided at Notre Dame, the original oak. It was already done in the reconstruction of Reims Cathedral after World War II, which used concrete, a material in which, Gady emphasizes, France is a pioneer. “And it was a great success that everyone admires today.”

After the fire, “Macron felt that the restoration, with some boldness and reasonable, balanced modernity, could help to show that France is a seductive country,” reflects Gady. But that instant passed. “Perhaps it shows the state of France, it may reveal our inability to do something new, bold, that we are not able to stop circling around our past.”