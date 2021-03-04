The reopening of one of the most legendary gastronomic spaces in the City of Buenos Aires is about to happen. And his new destination will be the Recova on Posadas street, in Retiro. There, between avenues 9 de Julio and Carlos Pellegrini, under the Illia highway, wrongdoing will return, the restaurant where artists and politicians sat at a table, every night, for 20 years, from the 70s to the 90s.

The return will be given from a closing. Sorrento restaurant will cease to exist sometime this month or, at the latest, at the beginning of April, when the renovation works of the space begin to become a misdemeanor. Today the change is still imperceptible.

In front of the gastronomic establishment of Posadas 1053, the sign continues to announce Sorrento in printed letters and blue neon light, the telephone continues to be answered with a voice that says “Sorrento Recova, good morning” and the letter was not altered. “We are in a process of transition “, they said from the restaurant to Clarion.

Sorrento was closed and without delivery for several months since the beginning of the Social, Preventive and Mandatory Isolation, imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. An entrepreneur from the gastronomic sector approached the partners of the establishment and proposed buy the space and take over the staff. The owners accepted and reopened in November, to turn the premises into operation.

In January, restaurant employees found out about the change. Before the pandemic, the Sorrento chain had three spaces: one on Avenida Corrientes at 600, with 130 years of permanence in that central point of the City, another in Recova de Posadas and another in Puerto Madero. The latter will be the only survivor.

The gastronomic place Sorrento will cease to exist to become a modern version of Fechoría, the Buenos Aires classic that brought together the country’s figures between 1970 and 1990. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

The origin of Sorrento dates from the late 19th century, when Magdalena Ortiz de Basualdo, daughter of Creoles with Portuguese and Spanish ancestry, opened more than 12 stores in the then narrow Corrientes, between Maipú and Florida. The headquarters that existed until June was one of those properties, and it closed due to the economic crisis and the stoppage of the activity that generated the quarantine.

Now the second drop is at the Recova store. On a positive note, the work team that brings together 16 people, between the kitchen and the living room, will continue to be hired. The idea, as explained to Clarion, is mix the best of Sorrento with the best of Misdeed. This fusion will be represented in a menu with fish, seafood and pasta, typical of Sorrento, with Mediterranean and Indian preparations. Of the historical misdeed will remain the “gnocchi al gauchito”, with a mixture of tomato sauce, cream and basil leaves.

La Recova on Posadas street is a gastronomic pole under the Illia highway that politicians, actors and tourists tend to frequent. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

Mischief arose in the mid-70s from the hand of José Alberte or “Pepe Fechoría”, as it became known to all. Spanish, from Galicia, arrived in Argentina on the belly of a ship, raised together with other partners a still life of pasta in Córdoba avenue, almost corner of Acuña de Figueroa.

For its delicious dishes, for having the kitchen open late at night, for the climate that was generated around the tables and for being a great host, the restaurant began to receive many artists: Alberto Olmedo, Susana Giménez, Moria Casan, Norma Alejandro, Solita Silveyra, Ana María Picchio, Jorge Porcel, Juan Carlos Calabró, Héctor Alterio and many more. Pepe was waiting for them at the end of the last show with a starter of cold cuts and a plate of gnocchi.

International artists also frequented it: Joan Manuel Serrat, Paco de Lucía, Silvio Rodríguez and Luis Miguel and Ricky Martin, when they were very young. In the 90s, politics was added to the show, especially Menemism. Former President Carlos Menem used to occupy a table that was always reserved for Gerardo Sofovich.

Pepe Fechoría died in April 2016, in Galicia, at the age of 85.

In 1996 the premises on Córdoba Avenue closed. Some time later another one was opened. “Pepe contributed his name to a new restaurant in Puerto Madero. He was a ‘caller’. He did the same with another in Juramento, near Cabildo. But nothing was the same. José Alberte returned to his town in Galicia to live his last years. And a few days ago he died at 85. He took with him a large piece of the bohemian nightlife of Buenos Aires “, wrote in 2016 the journalist Horacio Pagani, a regular at Fechoría and a friend of Pepe.

The third revenge of Misdemeanor occurred in 2018. The businessman and former president of Racing, Daniel Lalin, bought the rights to the brand until 2026, and decided to reinstall the classic in Recoleta, on Santa Fe Avenue, where the La Madeleine restaurant had operated.

A very young Luis Miguel, toasting in Misdemeanor.

“Mischief occurred to me because it was a place I went to. In Puerto Madero there was also Pepe who would come and sit at my table, and we would always chat. I kept that memory and, as the idea is to recreate its essence, this It is going to be a still life but of a slightly higher level. We did a reform more in the style of a New York restaurant, but we want the food and the place to have the quality that Pepe offered, “Lalín told Clarion, shortly before the rerun.

The rerun of Fechoría on Santa Fe Avenue lasted just one year.

But his intention lasted a year. In May 2019, Fechoría closed again. It is not yet known if he is behind the fifth attempt in the Recova of Posadas street, although his term as owner of the brand has not yet expired and the logo that in Sorrento is used to announce future changes is the same that was used in 2018 , to announce the return to Recoleta. At the moment, the manager of the arrival of Fechoría to Retiro does not want to show it, but within the premises there is a mood of joy and relief for keeping the job and preventing another gastronomic space from being lost.

