Alexa Moreno during her last participation in the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, in San Salvador. conade

The body does not forgive. All high-performance athletes know that. Despite having well-oiled joints and strengthened muscles, injuries are on the prowl. This is what happened to Alexa Moreno (Mexicali, 28 years old). In February 2022, the gymnast recognized that that year she had to have a mandatory break to attend to her health. In addition to collecting injuries, the darling gymnast from Mexico has won five medals at the Central American Games, she has compiled a similar number of surgeries. From each of those surgical procedures she has come out stoic and improved.

Moreno started in gymnastics at a wish from his parents. At the age of three he entered gymnastics school. When she was little, she watched Andreea Raducan, a five-time gymnastics world champion from Romania, on television. As her references in her country, she only had Denisse López, the first Mexican to qualify for a gymnastics final at the Olympic Games in Sydney 2000. Alexa Moreno took over to compete. “I am a very powerful person. My muscles are quite strong and my strength is my trapezius, ”she recounted in an interview with EL PAÍS.

His first Olympic Games were in Rio de Janeiro. His performance, beyond standing out for his results, was marred by a wave of macho and discriminatory insults due to his appearance and complexion. Comments from social networks pointed out that Moreno “did not comply” with the alleged canons of gymnasts. That gave a boost to the Mexican who, she has reiterated ad nauseam, never read the comments, but she did get the echo through the media. “At first it was difficult to have so much attention. There is no such thing as bad publicity, ”she told this newspaper in 2021.

His growth, however, began to be hindered by meniscus tears. In 2011 and 2016 she had to undergo rehabilitation. A bad fall from the bars caused a fissure near his eye. They had to put a mesh on him and follow the competition. Achievements? She won Mexico’s first medal in a World Gymnastics Championship, a bronze, which she celebrated with Simone Biles on the podium. In Tokyo she touched the place of medals after finishing fourth. She was in the top 10 of the best in the world.

A chronic injury caused by a rotator cuff tear in one of her shoulders led her to surgery. Out of combat, the Mexican decided to have a deep joint and bilateral cleaning on both of her ankles. The procedure was invasive. She used crutches for two weeks and spent nearly two months in rehab to slowly get back to running. In 2022 she was erased in sports, although she took the opportunity to publish a book of his life, Alexa Moreno. unique and extraordinarywhich he presented at the Guadalajara International Book Fair.

Gymnasts Natalia Escalera and Alexa Moreno hold up their silver and gold medals in the floor event. conade

In 2023 Moreno’s flight began. He first had to get ready. Her first major international competition was the Pan American Gymnastics Championship in which she shone with her teammates Natalia Escalera, Ahtziri Sandoval, Cassandra Loustalot, Paulina Campos and Grays Briceño. They won gold as a team, Moreno took first place in the individual show jumping.

The next stop was San Salvador. There the Mexican dazzled. First in the team round where the Mexicans won gold. Her achievement had a small injury due to Alexa Moreno falling from the uneven bars. After that she got, in solo mode, won the golds in floor and vault. She kept the silver in the maximum test of the all around and the bronze on the beam.

“I think it would be different if I had a year training, instead of six months. I needed that time. And right now I’m at 100, I’m not bad. I go little by little. Do things more calmly, with less pressure and enjoy the fact of competing”, the gymnast responded to a question asked by this remote newspaper. Alexa Moreno has already won the National Sports Award in 2019 and inadvertently acted as the main standard bearer of Mexican sports. The goal is still set in Paris 2024, which, according to what she has said, may be her last Games.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country