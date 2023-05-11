While Spanish series are finding it increasingly difficult to find a place in prime time, national daily fiction has made a strong comeback on free-to-air television. These are series that explore new themes and schedules with the intention of opening the range of viewers who can get hooked on their plots.

The phenomenon is not new and many titles have passed through the afternoons of the main free-to-air channels in recent years. On broadcast is still the Spanish series with the most episodes in history, Love is forever. The beginning of the stories of the Plaza de los Frutos dates from 2005. Then it started on La 1 with the name of Love in troubled times that would jump to Antena 3 in 2013 as Love is forever. Fiction is already a classic of Spanish after-dinner meals and keeps around a million faithful glued to the television from Monday to Friday. The duo that he did with the Turk bitter land, also issued daily, like its successor, Original sin, raised the audience of the channel to the point of imposing itself on occasions over a Save me (Telecinco) until then unbeatable.

José Antonio Antón, director of content at Atresmedia, points out that the Love “It is one of the unique cases on Spanish television. It is very difficult to find the key for the audience to accompany the same family for so many years and more on two different channels. It has managed to reinvent itself, in the style of the longest running Anglo-Saxon series, such as Coronation Street in the United Kingdom”. The content manager admits that some of the daily series on Antena 3, from Shoulder strap (premiered in 2011), have marked his way of programming and, in recent years, the upward trajectory of the chain in terms of audiences. “It is also one of the great content on demand” in its digital windows, he pointed out by phone in mid-April. “But with the daily series you risk it, because to be successful they demand a lot of loyalty from the viewer,” she confesses. Antón does not rule out that La Sexta (which initially broadcast the youth SMS) go to program daily Spanish series, although its schedule “is very stable and does not allow major changes at this time.”

In the 1, The promise has also settled at the same time as Love (4:30 p.m.) and since its premiere three months ago, it already has an average of 972,000 followers, although in recent weeks it is common for it to exceed one million: on Tuesday, April 25, it reached a ceiling, for the moment, with 1.1 million viewers and a screen share of 12.4%. The public has already commissioned a new fiction, co-produced with Boomerang, titled Tea Rooms and who will accompany in the afternoons The promise. the new series It will be based on the homonymous novel by the writer of the generation of 27 Luisa Carnés. Its story tells the daily life of several employees in a prestigious tea room near Madrid’s Puerta del Sol, in the year 1930.

For José Pastor, TVE’s fiction manager, the intention when programming this format is to “generate a fixed appointment with the audience, especially in an after-dinner and afternoon slot, which is more relaxed,” he explains by phone. . In it prime time, he says, “the competition is fierce and the counterprogramming is very flexible, and in the evening there is always a better opportunity to find a place.” The director of the public highlights that in these fictions it is not necessary to look for complex premises that shock the viewer, but rather “classic stories well told.” Although it is a formula that has its disadvantages: “The cost and production rate are high, since you have to produce almost one chapter a day. You can’t take risks”, highlights Pastor, who confesses that the Turkish model, less ambitious in terms of narrative, has somehow inspired the new Spanish production, although TVE has never considered programming them.

La 1 has contributed a daily series, ‘Cuatro estrellas’, to begin its prime time slot.

On Sunday, April 23, La 1 premiered 4 stars in prime time to go from Monday April 24 to access prime timestarting at 9:45 p.m., a time now dominated by far by the anthill on Antena 3. So far, the rest of the channels have not found a product that can cope with the Pablo Motos program. In that strip, 4 stars has started off on the right foot, with around 1.3 million viewers. “It is a series designed to grow little by little, so that viewers get to know the characters,” says Pastor, TVE’s head of fiction.

Daniel Écija, executive producer of 4 stars, highlights the challenge of a daily series. “Economically, we are on a smaller approach [que las ficciones para prime time] and you have to generate almost 200 boot chapters in six months. But if the networks have the patience to gamble, I think we can be very useful. At the same time it gives a lot of stability to a production company. Having a group of people working with eight chapters from time to time does not allow you to invest in having talent. We have gone from making thirty-odd episodes a year in open-air series, which give you stability, to making eight episodes every two years, and thus there is no producer or anything. So welcome to the newspapers and congratulations to the big chains for betting on providing stability”, reflects the head of the Good Mood company.

The producer takes the opportunity to ask the chains for the necessary patience to wait for these long-lived products to settle on the grill and find their audience. “We are seeing that the daily programs are the ones that are changing the trends and the ones that generate extraordinary audiences. There are very important countries in fiction, such as Brazil or Mexico, that show the way in this sense, ”he adds.

Telecinco also wants its share of the cake. For this, it is running revenge is mine, a series produced in collaboration with Alea Media that started its production with controversy after removing its creator and renewing part of the cast. It is now in the filming phase. The channel has not yet specified what time it will broadcast its first daily fiction in 13 years. The most plausible options are desktop and access prime time to enter the battle against the anthill.

“We all look for the public, and the daily series have a wonderful thing that is horizontal loyalty”, says Arantxa Écija, director of Fiction at Mediaset. “The arrival of the Turkish series, and broadcasting them on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and the loyalty they have achieved, has reminded us that these fictions feel many people in front of the screen, many people who, including all of us, have been for many years. that we were ignoring. The Turkish series have come to teach us the seams”, reflects, with self-criticism, Arantxa Écija. Mediaset had been looking for a daily series for Telecinco for some time, as Écija explains, whose objective is to retain viewers “to whom we are not paying much attention.”

