From Dublin to Berlin, via Washington, and all the way to Vitoria, the leaders of many Western countries and regions are turning their attention to sovereign funds. Investment vehicles endowed with public money that will be used as a lever for industrial policy – ​​protecting local industry, promoting new sectors, shielding strategic companies – or simply to accumulate capital that will help in the future to ensure the sustainability of public pensions.

The latest country where people have begun to hear about using this instrument as another tool of economic policy is the United States. According to the agency BloombergPresident Joe Biden’s advisers have proposed creating a sovereign wealth fund to invest in strategic companies for the country, in sectors linked to national security, technology, energy or critical links in supply chains, such as microchip manufacturing. Presidential candidate Donald Trump also proposed two weeks ago the creation of a fund to finance “major national projects.”

While the project is still pending, the interest of US politicians follows the steps recently taken by other countries. In July, the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, announced the creation of the National Wealth Fund (NWF), endowed with 7.3 billion pounds sterling (8.65 billion euros) to “invest in priority sectors” and play a relevant role in promoting “economic growth and ecological transition”.

On the other side of St. George’s Channel, Ireland is already launching two new sovereign funds that will use the manna of tax advantages to try to modernise the Irish economy and guarantee pensions. It is estimated that by 2030 this investment bazooka could have a firepower of 100 billion euros. If they finally feed it with the 14 billion that Apple has to pay to the country due to having paid less taxes, the caliber could be even higher.

The largest sovereign wealth fund in the world is Norway’s, with a cumulative capital of 1.3 trillion euros. The vehicle was created 28 years ago and has been financed by oil and gas revenues. Its number two, deputy chief executive Trond Grande, explains to FiveDays They are following with interest the latest announcements of the creation of new funds, although they qualify the differences. “The Irish vehicle seems to be investing only in national companies, just the opposite of what we do. It will be more of an industrial policy tool. In the case of the German one, the plan is to go into debt to invest in the stock market. In addition, our fund is not specifically intended to cover future pensions.”

The executive is referring to the announcement made in March by the German Social Democratic Executive to create a fund to guarantee the sustainability of the public pension system. The vehicle will invest in financial markets, as the Norwegian fund does, and is expected to reach 200 billion euros within a decade. But, as Grande points out, the main difference between the two is that the German vehicle will be financed with loans from the Berlin government.

Ignacio de la Torre, chief economist at the investment firm Arcano, is very sceptical about all these announcements. “Sovereign funds make sense when a country has a huge current account surplus, as is the case in Norway or the Persian Gulf countries thanks to oil, in order to invest abroad and diversify,” the expert reasons. “If there is no such surplus, I believe that investment decisions made by public bodies can end up being disastrous. A factory or a company works because it is competitive, not because public money is injected into it.”

A figure who manages investments worth 6.3 billion euros The first sovereign wealth fund was the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), created in 1953 to manage the wealth generated by oil. This vehicle was the developer in Spain of the famous KIO leaning towers, which completed the closure of the city of Madrid in the 1990s. During the 1970s, most of the investment vehicles of the Persian Gulf monarchies were created. After the oil shocks of 1973, they saw that it would be interesting to take advantage of moments of higher market prices to invest the surpluses and diversify the sources of wealth of these countries. The International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) brings together a good number of these organisations, although not the giant Norwegian oil fund. In addition to the large funds from the Persian Gulf, China or Singapore, there are around twenty public or semi-public vehicles for investment from countries in Africa, Asia, America and Oceania. There is also the investment fund from Alaska (USA). A year ago they held their annual meeting in Madrid, with Cofides acting as the host organisation. The group was created in 2008 to agree on a series of commitments on governance issues and, in recent years, has not stopped incorporating new countries. In total, its members manage investments totaling 5.2 trillion euros, representing 80% of all the money channeled through sovereign funds. The total firepower of these instruments therefore exceeds 6.3 trillion euros.

In the Spanish case, the Government uses several instruments to have an industrial policy, although in a timid way. On the one hand, the Sociedad Española de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI), which owns several companies (Navantia, Hunosa, Correos…) and participates in the shareholding of some strategic companies, such as Airbus, Indra, Red Eléctrica and, since a few months ago, Telefónica, with 10% of its capital. The State also participates in Cofides, a mixed company (although with a majority of the public sector) that provides financial support to the investments of Spanish companies abroad.

The Basque case

Not only states want to create new sovereign funds, some regions also have them or aspire to create them. Euskadi, for example, has witnessed in recent years the relocation of capital, and therefore of management, of some of the jewels in the crown of the Basque business fabric. This was the case of Euskaltel, the local telecommunications operator that was born with the support of the Basque institutions and that lost its roots with its IPO. The British investment fund Zegona became the main shareholder and led to the sale of the company from Derio (Bizkaia) to MásMóvil, now MásOrange.

At the industrial level, Gamesa, which stood out in the defense and automotive sectors before later focusing on the wind energy sector, was absorbed in 2017 by Siemens and is now facing a new reconversion, with 430 layoffs in SpainIts corporate headquarters are still in Zamudio (Bizkaia) but decisions are made at the Siemens Energy headquarters in Munich (Germany). Another example, in the health sector, is that of Progenika, which received subsidies from the Vitoria Executive to end up in the hands of the Grifols group. Now the alarm has been raised by the interest of foreign corporations in Talgo, which for almost 60 years has had the largest factory of the company founded by the Basque Oriol family in Rivabellosa (Álava). The Álava facilities employ more than 700 people.

A flag with the Talgo logo, next to the flag of Spain and that of the European Union. Violeta Santos Moura (REUTERS)

This lack of business roots, due to the lack of local investors with significant financial resources, is what is marked in red on the agenda of the Lehendakari Imanol Pradales. The Basque Government has only one investment arm, the Finkatuz fund, which has 300 million euros, a budget that limits it to specific operations in companies considered strategic. It has 6% of the aeronautical company ITP Aero, a subsidiary of the American fund Bain Capital, 3% of the railway group CAF and 7.31% of the dairy company Kaiku. But there is a lack of investors and financial resources. The Vitoria Executive wants the Basque pension funds to allocate part of their portfolio to the local business network. It also wants the foundations of the former savings banks (BBK, Kutxa and Vital) to once again invest in increasing their portfolio of investments.