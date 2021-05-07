Quini is the same as before. On December 10, 2019, the alarms were going off: Quini had a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The same one that had been injured before against Celta and that against Alavés said enough. A long recovery awaited him ahead and say goodbye to the remainder of the season. Then it was untouchable for Diego Martínez who had to pull the youth squad Carlos Neva, who supplied it with solvency and convinced Diego Martínez.

Quini returned in November 2020 against Celta. Diego was clear that he wanted to recover the Cordovan, one of his strongholds in the year of promotion and fixed the fatal injury before. He was giving him minutes, both in the league and in the Cup, so that he could gradually take shape. He was entering the second parts and accumulating minutes until he became a starter against Eibar in January. Before, he had had minutes in four games (Huesca, Elche, Real Madrid and Valencia). However, The annoyances began that did not let him play until January 24 against Osasuna. After that duel, it broke down.

A muscle injury that kept him in the dry dock until early March. Carlos Neva’s injury also caused Martínez to have many problems on that side. He returned on March 7 against Athletic and since then has added nine more games. And being the owner. In eight he has started (Athletic, Real Sociedad, Valencia, Villarreal, Valladolid, Eibar, Barcelona and Cádiz) achieving a goal that gave victory to the Nasrid against the Pucelano team. The absence of Carlos Neva has given him the title and Quini is responding with spades. Despite the arrival of Adrián Marín in the winter market, The Cordovan is the one chosen by Diego Martínez and it seems that he will start the remainder of the season. An injection of confidence for the winger after more than a year of ordeal due to injuries …