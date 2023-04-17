Oneca is the first ancient grape variety recovered and registered by Navarra. EVENA

Onneca was a woman from what is now Navarre who —according to Arab authors— at the end of the 8th century or the beginning of the 9th century, gave birth to two men who later became famous on earth. The first, Iñigo Arista (whose name in ancient documents is recorded as Eneco), the first king of Pamplona; and the second, Musa Ibn Musa, the most famous of the Banu Qasi lineage. Over the centuries, Onneca has evolved into the current Oneca, the most deeply rooted name and surname in the middle and eastern part of the community.

Today, moreover, it is the official name of the first ancient grape variety recovered and registered by Navarre. In the absence of publication in the official gazettes, Oneca could begin to be cultivated in a few months in the Foral Community and be included among the authorized varieties within the Navarra Denomination of Origin. Its discovery occurred by chance and thanks to the prospecting work Cepas Singulares de Navarra, carried out by the Viticulture and Oenology Station of Navarra (evening)

In 2004, Evena started a project to recover, among others, white Garnacha, a crop in decline. Four years later, the winegrower from Navarre Hipólito García Vicente contacted Evena to have him collect some vines of what he believed to be white Garnacha, in a vineyard owned by his family for more than 70 years (planted in 1940), which is located in the area of ​​Valdecularin, in the municipality of Bargota (region protected by its wine production in the Rioja Qualified Denomination of Origin). The collection of the vines was carried out just in time because the family, which was unaware of the rarity of the wine they were growing, uprooted the vineyard in 2010, just two years later.

At that time, explains Ana Sagüés, head of the Viticulture and Oenology section, “there was a European program for subsidized grubbing up the vineyard, and it was the older ones, who were Garnacha and glass, who were subjected to that process due to lack of profitability”. “That is why we began prospecting the vineyards with the idea of ​​collecting red Garnachas that were about to disappear. Our surprise came when we discovered the great diversity of grape varieties that existed along with the red Garnachas: white varieties, very old Tempranillos, Mazuelos, Gracianos and others that we did not know what they were”, explains Sagüés. Unknown varieties “of which there is no entry in the plant material conservatory”, such as Oneca. Today, the prospecting program is still active.

At first, Oneca was only found in Navarra, but in 2018, an identical vineyard was found in Barbenuta (Huesca), where viticulture practically disappeared at the beginning of the 20th century, and which is located more than 200 kilometers away from Bargota. A finding that reinforces the hypothesis that Oneca is not an exclusively local variety arising from spontaneous germination. What’s more, adds Alfredo Rueda, head of the Evena Enology Bureau, “you have to understand that a variety was cultivated, propagated, because it had a certain interest in antiquity. Nobody took a plant and put it in another place if it didn’t have a certain interest”. Rueda affirms that this is a variety that “has been with us for centuries.”

It is not known if it appears in old records because the name by which it could be called is unknown, but it has been confirmed, through genetics, that Oneca is a precursor of other old varieties. In fact, Rueda details, the kinship analyzes showed that she is the parent of Castellana Blanca and Gavina. This last variety has only been found in Aragonese samples, which, for the experts, indicates a close historical link between the regions that make up the Alto Ebro. Bearing in mind that Castellana Blanca is, in turn, the progenitor of some Iberian varieties that cultivated today, it can be ventured that it is, at least, as old as they are.

From the past to looking to the future

In the coming weeks, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food is expected to publish the authorization for Oneca cultivation in the official gazettes, after the process has been satisfactorily resolved. If everything goes according to plan, this variety could begin to be cultivated in the Autonomous Community in a few months and then, Sagüés advances, “it will be waiting for the quality figures that we have in Navarra to want or not to include it in their specifications ”.

In the case of the Navarra Denomination of Origin, there is a commitment to include it among its authorized varieties, “which is good news because in some way both its production and the elaboration of its vineyards are prestigious,” explains the person in charge. Its registration as a foral variety will be in the name of the autonomous government, so its production is free of charge. It remains to be seen whether or not Aragón requests the inclusion of Oneca in its varieties to be cultivated. Regarding this, Sagüés details that the latest regulatory changes have sought to restrict a little more that an autonomous community can use a grape variety registered by another and have included a series of very specific conditions.

Meanwhile, work continues with the strains that are available. For now, she is experimenting with about 30 vines in one plot and another ten in another field. It has been verified, explains Sagüés, that “it is a fairly rustic variety against the main diseases and that it has a regular and stable production in all the years that we have been studying it.” In any case, it is a slow process. They have already begun to give samples to wineries and viticulturists so that they can start cultivating it, but experimentally because the wine cannot be sold. It is altruistic work, explains Rueda, and very useful to know how the plant behaves in other fields with conditions different from those of Olite, which is where Evena is located.

Wine cannot be sold, but it can be tasted and, says Rueda, “it is liked and the sector shows interest”. Yellow in color with greenish hues, it has “a medium-high aromatic intensity, very finesse, with fruity and citrus aromas and a mixture of aromatic herbs. On the palate it is a wine with a fatty body and correct acidity, something highly valued in whites”. What’s more, adds Sagüés, “the wine that comes from this variety is more than a year-old white wine”, so they do not rule out studying the possibility of producing crianzas when the ministerial authorization is obtained and oneca can finally reach all warehouses.

