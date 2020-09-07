Lego joins the listing of corporations which have benefited throughout the pandemic. The Danish toy producer has revealed this previous Wednesday that the gross sales of its merchandise have elevated by 14% within the first half of 2020 in comparison with the identical interval final 12 months. One of many penalties of individuals having spent extra time at house because the arrival of the coronavirus.

The CEO of the model, Niel Christiansen, He famous the rise in gross sales by the web, an funding on account of the closure of bodily shops in lots of nations. The Lego firm achieved a rise of 11% to 622 million {dollars}.

However Lego was not the one game-making firm to see its gross sales rise throughout the first months of this uncommon 12 months. And it’s that the time that individuals have spent of their properties for a minimum of two months It has induced many individuals to search out new escape routes and new methods of spending time.

A really clear instance has been the Japanese firm Nintendo: its gross sales elevated by 428% within the final quarter, particularly along with his newest console, the Nintendo Swap and the new recreation in latest months, ‘Animal Crossing’. The shares of the Asian firm have elevated 35% to this point this 12 months.

The opposite facet of the pandemic

In comparison with corporations like Lego or Nintendo, which have elevated their gross sales, others have needed to undergo their hardest moments throughout the pandemic. Conglomerates corresponding to Mattel – a toy maker like Barbie – and Hasbro (HAS) have needed to cope with their low toy gross sales. And it’s that the manufacturing and distribution issues have turn into its nice obstacles within the final quarters because the arrival of the coronavirus.

Thus, between April and June, the producer of the well-known Barbie dolls, noticed the gross sales of its toys fall by 15% when in comparison with the figures of the previous 2019. “We entered the second quarter with in depth retailer closings and distribution challenges and needed to take in a full quarter of the influence of Covid-19,” mentioned Mattel CEO, Ynon kreiz, in a press release final July.

Shares of Hasbro are down as a lot as 22% to this point in 2020 and Mattel is down 18%. Now they solely hope that the following few months will see a rebound of their gross sales, particularly with the arrival of Christmas.