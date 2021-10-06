The Ibex-35 has failed to maintain the 8,900 points that it recovered yesterday from the hand of the banking sector, which greatly benefited from the rise in interest rates in the debt markets. Not much less. The selective has faced a new day of sharp falls with the reactivation of inflationary tensions, with a new rise in oil prices and waiting for the main macro reference of the week, the employment data in the US that is meet on Friday.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) has already made it clear that the labor market will be the one that marks its next monetary policy decisions with the aim of keeping inflation at bay, so that if Friday’s reference is better than expected, investors they will begin to anticipate the start of the withdrawal of stimuli.

All this accelerated with a new rise in oil prices, with increases of 0.5%, with the Brent-type barrel, a reference in Europe, already exceeding 82 dollars, while the West Texas in the United States exceeds 79 dollars.

In other words, the forecast that the rise in inflation was going to be only temporary is beginning to fade. And with this background, and the fear of the withdrawal of stimuli, the Ibex-35 lost 1.7% at the close of the session to 8,775 points, with the largest cuts for Inditex, which left 4.5 %, ArcelorMittal (-4.24%) and IAG (-3.69%). On the rising side, they barely hold three values: REE, Naturgy and Iberdrola.

The rest of the European stock exchanges also ended the day negative, with a fall of 1.15% in London, 1.26% in Paris, 1.46% in Frankfurt and 1.35% in Milan.

Bankinter’s analysis department recalls that investors have been facing a “cocktail” of uncertainties on multiple fronts for weeks: tapering, bottlenecks, inflation, oil, spending ceiling in the US, energy prices, China, etc. … “Given this, it is logical that the stock markets remain erratic for the next days / week until the American results for the third quarter from mid-October are published,” they say.

Despite everything, they consider that the bottom of the market remains positive, so for the moment they interpret the falls as an opportunity to buy at better prices. «The only thing that has changed is the stage of the expansive cycle that we are in: maturing from acceleration. Normal ”, they insist.