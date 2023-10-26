Tuesday’s fear

There were complex days in Formula E at that time Valenciawhere i pre-season tests from Monday 23 to Friday 27 October. However, everything changed in the early afternoon of Tuesday 24th, around 1pm, thanks to a fire flared up inside the WAE box, official battery supplier, caused by a problem with the same component. Despite the collective fear, with the evacuation from the racetrack ‘Ricardo Tormo’there were no serious consequences for the personnel present, with the exception of a technician taken to hospital for checks.

Back on track

Following this accident, the FIA ​​had made official the cancellation of all sessions not only for Tuesday, but also for all of Wednesday. A decision taken as a precaution also for today’s morning, Thursday, but not for the afternoon. From 2pmIndeed, activity on the track will resume regularlyand the same will also apply to Tomorrowwhich still remains the last day of testing, as scheduled before departure for Valencia.

The FIA’s decision

The FIA ​​itself announced this in the following press release: “Following the accident which occurred on Tuesday and the subsequent investigation, the FIA ​​has authorized the resumption of Formula E pre-season testing today from 14:00 CET. Investigations and results provided by technical suppliers and examined by the FIA ​​confirm that it is acceptable for on-track activity to continue. Pre-season testing will now continue until Friday. The updated program of track sessions will be distributed shortly.”