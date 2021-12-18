On November 16, the Mexican team closed the amenities of the qualifying matches of 2021 by losing 2-1 to Canada. Now, it will be up to 26 of January when they return to activity when they face a visit to Jamaica.
Despite the fact that the Tricolor adds two consecutive defeats, against the United States and Canada, respectively, they still have the opportunity to directly access the Qatar World Cup 2022. Although for this they will have to put all the meat on the grill and get points in their matches .
Until now, Mexico is in third place in the competition with 14 points, below Canada (16) and the United States (15). If the tournament ends today, these three teams would be with their ticket to the World Cup, while Panama (14), who is in fourth place, would play the playoffs.
Canaleros have the same number of units as MexicoHowever, the goal difference makes El Tri one position up. If the Aztec team wants to go directly to the World Cup avoiding the playoffs, they must get 24 points and that Panama does not exceed it.
The next meetings of coach Gerardo Martino and company are before Jamaica, Costa Rica, Panama, U.S Y Honduras. Of these commitments, El Tri is obliged to win at least 3, draw one and lose one. Otherwise, he could go to the playoffs as happened before the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
