The tests gave positive results, found traces of anxiolytic in the blood and hair of little Diana Pifferi, who died of starvation

The first information emerged on the autopsy carried out on the little girl’s body Diana Pifferi, died of starvation in her home in Milan. And it would seem that the suspicions of the investigators have found the much feared confirmations.

The coroner would have found traces of benzodiazepines in the girl’s blood and hair. This means that her mother Alessia Pifferi, to keep her calm until her return and not to make her cry, has sedated.

The traces would be, according to the first news that spread a few hours ago, compatible with the flask of En found in the kitchen. She belonged to one of the men Alessia Pifferi had frequented.

These are preliminary results, the full autopsy report has not yet been filed.

The woman’s lawyer had stated that her client assured her that she had never given the anxiety to her child. But she gave it to her only of the tachipirinabecause she was convinced that her teeth hurt.

When and how little Diana Pifferi died

It will now be necessary to understand if the tranquilizers had a important role on the death of the child. For six long days, Diana was forced to be alone in that house, without food and water, with high temperatures. Mom was game for Leffe, to spend days with his partner. The latter was convinced that he had left his daughter at the seaside with her aunt.

Today the Pifferi speaks of one Complicated relationship, of a man who did not accept that daughter not his and his attempts to save that relationship. He confessed to his lawyer that he would never have imagined that Diana could die, but in the moments of the arrest he declared to the investigators: “I knew it could happen.”

The defense requested, twice, once psychiatric neuroscientific expertise. He requested that the investigating judge refused, declaring that Alessia was aware of everything and that, if deemed necessary, he will request it.

The results on the exams of the baby bottleon cushion and the mattress It is on diaper of little Diana Pifferi.