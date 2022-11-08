With the polls closed in some states on Tuesday, the preliminary results will not change the balance of power in the Senate, which is currently controlled by Democrats.

Preliminary results indicate that the incumbent Republican Senator Tim Scott in South Carolina, Todd Young in Indiana, Republican Rand Paul in Kentucky, and Democrat Peterwale in Vermont.

Republican Kai Ivey retained her position as governor of the state of Alabama, Republican Ron DeSantis, aspiring to run for the presidential election in 2024, was re-elected as governor of Florida, and Democrat Wes Moore won the election for governor of Maryland, to be the first African-American governor of the state.

In parts of Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, Florida and Pennsylvania, polling stations closed.

Elections are held for 35 seats in the Senate out of 100, and all 435 seats in the House of Representatives.

Republicans are by far the favorites to win the five seats they need to take control of the House, but control of the Senate could be decided by heated races in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona.

There is also competition for governor in 36 states, and 5 states hold referendums on the right to abortion.

The final result is not likely to emerge any time soon.