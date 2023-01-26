After months, the results of the tests on the traces of milk found in Diana Pifferi’s bottle arrived. Did the mother sedate the baby?

No accusation of premeditation for Alessia Pifferi. The results carried out on the traces of milk in the baby’s bottle Diana Pifferithey gave a negative result.

Investigators had suspected that the mother might have sedated the child to keep her calm until she returns. A suspicion born after two important elements. There open bottle of anxiolytic found in the kitchen and the fact that no neighbors heard an 18-month-old girl for six days cry as it slowly faded away.

The prosecution, the defense and the whole of Italy have been waiting for the results of these important tests for months and yesterday the news of thenegative result. Alessia Pifferi, therefore, did not sedate little Diana. She will proceed with a murder charge without the aggravating circumstance of premeditation.

The agony of little Diana Pifferi

Diana Pifferi was a girl of only 18 months, her mother left her since alone in her cotwith a single bottle next to it, for 6 long days.

Yes is brought to Leffe by her partner. She confessed that she had chosen to leave alone, to recover that relationship which had now become stormy. During the days away, Alessia Pifferi also returned to Milan with the man, as he had to take care of work matters. But she didn’t bother stopping by the house to check on Diana. She revealed that she told the man that the little girl was at the beach with her aunt and of I didn’t want to ruin everything.

An 18-month-old girl left to herself for the love of a man. Diana Pifferi is died of starvation, he ate his dirty diaper from hunger. Material, now under investigation, was found in her small stomach.

Returning home, the woman found her daughter now lifeless and asked for help from a neighbor, who has sounded the alarm.

The defense requested a neuroscientific report and an examination of two cups found in the kitchen. The investigating judge has refused both requests.