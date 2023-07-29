Captured NATO vehicles have good armor and mediocre mobility

Specialists of the Russian military-industrial complex, having studied captured NATO equipment, previously found out that Western models have acceptable armor, but have mediocre mobility and excessive design complexity, which is not always rational. It became known RIA News from an informed source.

According to him, Western samples have a large number of weaknesses due to the distribution of protection that does not meet the requirements of modern combat. At the same time, NATO equipment has extremely mediocre mobility and maneuverability, especially on difficult and viscous soils, including due to low cross-country ability.

In addition, Western models are extremely difficult to repair, especially in the field, and maintenance is very resource-intensive. This is due primarily to the design features of their technology.

Earlier, Dmitry Kuznetsov, a member of the State Duma Committee on Defense, said that the Russian military needs to study captured equipment obtained as part of a special military operation (SVO) and adopt useful technologies.

Prior to this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that captured equipment produced in the West would be the subject of study by Russian specialists. “If there is an opportunity to look inside and see if there is something that we can apply, why not?” the head of state summed up.