A search was conducted in the apartment of Ilnaz Galyaviev, who shot schoolchildren and teachers in a Kazan school. The results of the investigative measures and the corresponding photos were published Telegram-channel Life Shot.

In particular, according to their results, it became known that in the room where the attacker lived, there were five packs of saltpeter, a bottle of Mukhomor tincture, one pack of silica gel, aluminum powder, scales, clockwork, nails, the Koran, and some videos.

Also, in one of the rooms discovered cartridges and a burnt door, which Galyaviev set on fire before leaving. In addition, law enforcement officials found the apartment has a gun safe, a shotgun box, and also a hunting ticket, a weapon permit and kilograms of ammonium nitrate.

Earlier on May 12, it was reported that the ombudsman under the President of Russia for the rights of the child Anna Kuznetsova would apply to Roskomnadzor to check the activity on Galyaviev’s social networks. She will also ask to check the safety of schools in Tatarstan.

The shooting at school # 175 on Faizi Street in Kazan took place on the morning of May 11. Initially, it was reported that two people were involved in the attack, but later the National Anti-Terrorism Committee denied this information. As a result, according to the latest data, nine people died, including seven children. More than 20 people were injured.