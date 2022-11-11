According to the expert appointed by the prosecutor of L’Aquila, part of the blame for what happened in the kindergarten would be the school structure

About six months after the tragedy that shook the city of L’Aquila, in which little Tommaso D’Agostino lost his life, hit by an unbridled car outside the May Day kindergarten, the report of the experts appointed by the Prosecutor’s Office arrived. The draft reads that the death of the little one could have been avoided. Here is the content.

It’s been nearly six months since that terrible May 18 in which little Tommaso D’Agostino, a 4-year-old child, a pupil of the Primo Maggio nursery, lost his life.

Her little heart stopped after that a car left unattended outside the school structure it is unbridled and broke through the fence, overwhelming him and 5 other small children who were playing.

That unpleasant episode followed days of tremendous pain not only by the child’s family, but also by the whole city of Abruzzo.

The Prosecutor’s Office has obviously and immediately opened an investigation about what happened. The prosecutor Stefano Gallo has entered in the register of suspects the 38-year-old woman, guilty of having left the car parked, without operating the handbrake, with her 12-year-old son inside who, by accidentally disengaging the gear, had allowed the same car to begin the hellish descent.

The same prosecutor had also instructed the consultant Cristiano Ruggeri to make a expertise both on the car and on the scene of the accident, which could help clarify what happened.

THE results of the aforementioned expertise have arrived just in these days and bring out one quite disconcerting realityalbeit quite predictable.

The fault lies also with the structure of L’Aquila

In the expert’s drafting it is clearly stated that death could have been avoided.

Part of the blame obviously belongs to the 38-year-old woman who owns the Passat. The handbrake of the car it turned out fully functionalwhich means that the lady had not entered it.

But the report also confirms that the structure of the school itself it was not suitable for guaranteeing safety total number of children on the playground. The fence in particular.

According to the expert how pre-existing contributing causes the free access and parking of cars in the common area of ​​the school should be highlighted, “which constitutes an element of original avoidability of the event whose effectiveness was linked to the risk analysis. Foreclosing access to internal vehicles explains and if allowed, their management and parking, preventing parking in a position facing and parallel to the ramp, would certainly have avoided the genesis of the event.“.