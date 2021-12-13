The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has re-drawn the Champions League round of 16. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

Austrian “Salzburg” will be the rival of Munich “Bavaria”. Manchester City will compete for the next stage with Sporting Lisbon. Benfica will hold meetings with Ajax. London Chelsea will play against French Lille. The rival of Manchester United will be Atletico Madrid. Villarreal will play against Juventus Turin. Inter will face Liverpool and Real Madrid will face Paris Saint-Germain.

The Champions League draw procedure had to be repeated due to a number of technical errors that led to the announcement of pairs of clubs that were not supposed to meet in the playoffs. UEFA referred to a problem with an external provider.

The first playoff matches will take place on 15, 16, 22 and 23 February.