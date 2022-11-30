She was hungry, so little Diana Pifferi followed her survival instinct: traces of diapers were found in her stomach

New shocking elements continue to emerge from the autopsy performed on the little girl’s body Diana Pifferithe 18-month-old girl who died of starvation in Milan.

According to the latest news, the exams have already been filed and have established that the little girl died of starvation, hunger and dehydration.

Not only that, there had already been talk of traces of elements inside little Diana Pifferi’s stomach. The presence of would have been confirmed diaper residue. That same diaper that the authorities found next to her lifeless little body, that the little girl must have removed out of annoyance and that she must have tried to bite out of too much hunger.

However, no other information has yet been received on the presence of anxiolytic in the child’s body. There had been talk of positive results from hair tests, but no confirmation would have been given by pee and blood.

Diana Pifferi and benzodiazepines

After the sad story, the investigators found one in the kitchen bottle of benzodiazepines and immediately the suspicion arose that the mother might have sedated her daughter so as not to make her cry. For six long days, no one in the condo has heard the cry despair of little Diana Pifferi. How can a little girl not cry as her life slowly fades away?

The results are also awaited bottle analysis found near the little girl’s body.

The defense of Alessia Pifferi requested a neuropsychiatric report on his client twice. But, in both cases, the magistrate refused. Just as he refused the recent request to analyze two cups of coffee found in the house, which could establish who frequented the house in the days preceding the events. “Useless and dispersive investigations”.

The mother of the child who died of starvation has been in prison since last July. She was away from home for six long days, leaving her 18-month-old daughter alone, to reach her partner in Leffe. Without worrying about anything, Alessia Pifferi put her daughter before that relationship she wanted protect at all costs. The same relationship that ended after what he did came out.