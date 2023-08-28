BBC: Biggest search for Loch Ness monster in 50 years has failed

The largest search for the legendary Loch Ness monster in the last 50 years ended in failure. This is reported by the TV channel BBC.

As the journalists specified, more than 200 volunteers from Sweden, France, Scotland, Japan, Germany and other countries took part in the large-scale event.

One of the volunteers during the study heard four characteristic “squish” while testing recording systems. At the same time, the recorder could not fix where these strange sounds were coming from.

Earlier it was reported that experts from different countries decided to gather in the UK for the largest search for the Loch Ness monster in 50 years. It was noted that the research will be carried out using drones with infrared cameras and hydrophones. It is noteworthy that such equipment has never been used to study the lake before.

The first recorded sighting of a monster in Loch Ness happened 90 years ago, when a hotel manager in a local village allegedly saw a “water monster”.