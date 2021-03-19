In the Orenburg region, more than 180 musical instruments were purchased for cultural institutions: pianos, button accordions, wind instruments, strings, percussion instruments. This became possible thanks to the national project “Culture”.

“Schools also have interactive panels, choreographic machines, muffle furnaces for firing clay products and much more,” said First Deputy Minister of Culture Alla Ligostaeva.

In 2020, overhaul was carried out in eight rural houses of culture, reports RIA “Orenburzhye”… Libraries in the Aleksandrovsky and Buguruslansky districts, Gaysky urban district and Buzuluk have acquired a new format, the exhibition hall of history and local history of the Oktyabrsky intersettlement cultural and leisure center has been updated, virtual concert halls have opened in Kuvandyk, Abdulino, Gaya, Orsk, Novotroitsk.

The government of the Orenburg region plans to develop a concept for the integrated development of an area of ​​385 hectares in the north-east of the capital of the region, as well as improvement projects for the embankment of the left bank of the Ural River and the Zauralnaya Roscha park. By the end of 2022, two more public spaces will be landscaped – the eastern and upper embankments of the Urals and Parkovy Prospekt.