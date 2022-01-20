According to the results of the first year of Joe Biden’s presidency in the United States, one can note his success in international politics and a falling rating within the country, said Konstantin Kalachev, head of the Political Expert Group. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he appreciated the work of the 46th American president.

“Elon Musk can’t stand him”

Biden has very ambitious programs that need to be evaluated not in the process, but by the result, Kalachev believes. This concerns the economic course proposed by the current US leader. “He is ready to pour a lot of money into the US economy to revive it. The task is to return a lot of production to the USA and make another technological breakthrough. Yes, perhaps not everything is going smoothly in relations with big business. For example, Elon Musk can’t stand him, like some other big businessmen who are engaged in technical progress, ”said Kalachev.

Yes, there is an increase in prices now, yes, there is inflation, but this is a global trend. Biden has an idea of ​​what to do next in the medium and long term Konstantin KalachevHead of the Political Expert Group

It will be possible to evaluate the success of this administration’s measures not earlier than in three years, the political scientist believes.

Kalachev believes that in the first year of his presidency, Biden sought to correct the mistakes of his predecessor in the presidency, Donald Trump, in dealing with allies. “His administration really has the most intense start in foreign policy activity since the reign of Ronald Reagan,” Kalachev concluded.

Biden and his new national security team rebuilt ties with allies in Europe and Asia, reclaimed global institutions. He lifted the Trump administration’s immigration ban and pledged funds to vaccinate the poorest sections of the population. That is, Biden against the background of Trump looks quite adequate Konstantin KalachevHead of the Political Expert Group

During the pandemic, Biden and his government behaved sensibly, the political scientist believes. In the United States, there are no fewer opponents of vaccinations, and maybe even more than in Russia, he noted. However, if you look at the numbers, it becomes clear that in America vaccination is going well, he added. “In terms of helping citizens in a difficult epidemiological situation, everything that is possible, it seems to me, is being done there. Biden is addressing the challenges that arise from the emergence of new strains, from the challenges and threats posed by the pandemic,” he said.

The main challenge is China

The most notable U.S. progress under Biden has been in foreign policy, Kalachev said.

See also Russia's influence abroad is increasing If we look through our eyes, they behave incorrectly. And if you look through the eyes of Americans, then Biden and his team behave rationally. They are pursuing a policy of containment of states that can change the world order, balancing on the brink of diplomacy. Konstantin KalachevHead of the Political Expert Group

The biggest opponent of the US at the moment is China, Kalachev said. “The main challenge for the United States is not Russia, but China, which is behaving more confidently and aggressively, which is technologically advanced and is challenging the world order dominated by the West,” the political scientist explained. He added that in this regard, it will be interesting to see how Biden manages to build relations with China in the future. The change in the world balance of power may depend on this, the political scientist believes.

“He is somewhat similar to Gorbachev”

At the same time, recent polls show a decrease in Biden’s rating in the United States, Kalachev noted. Americans do have reasons to be dissatisfied with their president. For example, the consumer price index in the US rose by seven percent in December, and annual inflation reached its highest level since June 1982, the political scientist said. In addition, the reason for the discontent of US citizens may be the ongoing split in society.

“The attitude towards Biden is better outside the US than in the States. Trump had the opposite story. If we talk about the attitude of the British, Germans, French, Japanese and so on towards Biden, then his rating there is higher than in the USA, ”said Kalachev.

In this sense, he is somewhat similar to Gorbachev, who had the highest ratings outside the USSR, but had problems inside the country. Konstantin KalachevHead of the Political Expert Group

The political scientist emphasized that Biden should not be fooled. “In my opinion, he is pursuing a very sane foreign and domestic policy based on American interests. Of course, it is not yet clear how Biden will bridge the gap between the moderate mid-Democrats that he represents, the Republicans and the nationalist right, but, in my opinion, he is doing quite well, ”the political scientist said.

Earlier, former US President Donald Trump announced his imminent return to the White House. The former leader of the country at a rally of his supporters in Florence, Arizona, promised to return in 2024. He also noted the need to “make America great again.”