The Champions League does not disappoint, and in these quarterfinals we have experienced very exciting matches with outstanding individual and group performances.
A priori, in almost all the games the expected script has been fulfilled, except in the match between Villarreal and Bayern, which, as we will now see, has been a complete surprise.
Benfica was greatly outclassed by a Liverpool team that is coming in a sensational moment and is positioned as one of the top favorites for the title. The networks they scored early through Konaté, and Salah, and at the end Luís Díaz scored the goals that gave them a good advantage for the second leg at Anfield.
Cholo’s team came out of the Etihad alive against Guardiola’s City, but for this they had to practically give up attacking throughout the match. With a 1-0, the tie is open, but at the Wanda, they will have to show another side if they want to advance to the semi-finals.
Benzema has been in charge of leaving Chelsea, current champion of the Champions League, with almost no options. The blues are not in a good moment, and Real Madrid came out to bite from minute 1 despite playing away from home. With Benzema’s hat-trick, the Whites have a lot of room to confirm their place in the semi-final at the Bernabéu.
The yellow submarine gave the surprise by beating the almighty Bayern Munich at home. Danjuma’s goal in the 8th minute allowed Emery’s men to be very comfortable, and unfortunately for them, they did not increase their goal income despite deserving it. Now the return to Munich can be very long with such a small income.
