Winner



Blocks

Winner 2019



Blocks 2019



The elections this Tuesday have turned the map of Madrid upside down, tilted to the right throughout the Community. Next, we explain the keys to the almost street-by-street voting map, which can be explored in the image above. It is the maximum possible level of detail: in each section there are about 1,500 residents and there are one or two polling stations.

Ayuso’s PP wins everywhere

The PP has been the most voted force in 19 out of 20 census sections. He has won practically in all the blocks of the city of Madrid and of any locality. This party only exceeded 40% of the votes in 5% of the sections two years ago, but now it has done so almost in 60%. This success is explained by two keys, both fundamental: the PP has absorbed most of the Citizens’ vote to become the strong party from the center-right to the right (exemplified, very clearly, by some areas of the map such as Sanchinarro or Las Tables) and at the same time there has been a displacement of the vote from the left to the right.

The PSOE collapses

The reverse of the popular ones has been the PSOE, which loses a third of its support: it won 27% of the votes in the three elections of 2019 and now it barely touches 17%. His street-to-street duel with the PP is symptomatic: two years ago, the Socialists prevailed in 1,275 low-income sections, often in the south of the city, but this Tuesday the PP won in almost all of those places.

The graph represents the percentage of votes of PP and PSOE in each census section, ordered by their average income per person, in 2021 and in 2019. The transformation is transversal: the PP rises in neighborhoods of any income, while the PSOE does the same. contrary and low in rich and poor sections.



2021. Vote to

PP Y

PSOE in each census section according to your income

2019. Vote to

PP Y

PSOE in each census section according to your income

The rise of the right in poor and rich neighborhoods

Perhaps the most relevant news of the 4-M is the readjustment of the ideological blocks: the sum of PP, Vox and Ciudadanos has won by 16 points to the left, multiplying the three-point advantage they achieved in the 2019 regional elections. It is broader than in the generals of 2019, when they were imposed by 10 points in April and by 7 in November, and actually the largest in the recent history of the Community of Madrid.

The growth of the right, moreover, is once again transversal: in the sections of the poorest 20% of the community, places with equivalent incomes that are less than 15,000 euros per person, the right rises (and is close to 50% of votes); it also rises in middle-income neighborhoods (where it gets more than 50% of the vote); and it also sweeps the neighborhoods of the richest 20%, where it is done with 3 out of 4 votes. Among the sections of the richest 5% (the majority of Boadilla del Monte, Pozuelo, Alcobendas and districts of Madrid such as Salamanca or Chamartín), the right prevails over the left by 6 votes to 1.



2021. Vote to

right-wing block Y

left block in each census section according to your income

2019. Vote to

right-wing block Y

left block in each census section according to your income

Participation did not increase to the left (the other way around)

Participation, excluding voting from abroad, has risen from 68% to 75%. During the campaign, it was often taken for granted that this would benefit the left, although it was debatable, and indeed it has not been the case at all: in districts like Usera and Villaverde, for example, participation rose 10 points, but the right passed. from obtaining 37% of the votes to achieving 44%.

The graph represents the relationship between two variables: how much has the vote to the right (and left) changed in the places where participation has increased the most? The result is a positive relationship for the right: where the mobilization grew, its results generally improved.



Change of participation and vote to

right-wing block Y

left block since the 2019 elections Upload the → participation

Vox’s income profile seems to be moving away from the PP

Vox has added 9% of the votes, which means repeating its result of the 2019 regional elections, but that is also an important setback compared to its success in the general elections of November of that year, when it went up to 18% in Madrid . The party has dropped slightly in the higher-income neighborhoods, but it makes up for it with its small gains in poorer areas. The result is that its forces are now very transversal by income: it has more or less the same success in high-income neighborhoods (in Pozuelo de Alarcón or the Salamanca district) and low-income neighborhoods (such as Villaverde or some of Alcalá de Henares or Fuenlabrada).

His income profile is further separated from the PP. Among the richest neighborhoods of the community, the PP multiplies Vox’s votes by six, while in the poorest 20% of the poorest it only doubles or triples. That is, the percentage of vote within the right that Vox represents with respect to the PP is higher in the poorest areas of the capital.



2021 Vote to

PP Y

VOX in each census section according to your income

2019. Vote to

PP Y

VOX in each census section according to your income

The fall of the PSOE is not compensated by More Madrid and Podemos

Support for Más Madrid and Unidas Podemos has risen only slightly since 2019, more or less maintaining their income distribution: they do better in low- and middle-income neighborhoods, reducing their support among higher-income neighborhoods. But its improvement does not compensate for the decline of the PSOE in neighborhoods of any kind. The explanation, as we have seen before, is that the vote has turned to the right throughout the community, almost street by street.



2021. Vote to

MM,

PSOE Y

UP in each census section according to your income

2019. Vote to

MM,

PSOE Y

UP in each census section according to your income

Subscribe here to our new newsletter about Madrid