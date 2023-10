Argentine citizens participate in the general elections this Sunday (22), in Buenos Aires | Photo: EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The provisional result of Argentina’s presidential elections will be released at 10pm, according to the head of the National Electoral Directorate (DINE, in its Spanish acronym), Marcos Schiavi.

“We have the same challenge as PASO, which is to have results as quickly as possible. We hope to have a consolidated and representative result, at a similar time to the August primaries, around 10pm,” he said at a press conference.

Schiavi said that the count always occurs more slowly in the province of Buenos Aires, where “there are twice as many categories to examine, which impacts data loading.”

The first numbers released this Sunday (22) are provisional data from the Executive Branch, without legal validity. The only purpose, according to the head of the National Electoral Directorate, is to “inform citizens”.

The final count of the elections is carried out by the National Electoral Court and begins 48 hours after the end of the election.

This afternoon, the Argentine Electoral Chamber reported the turnout of 59% of voters eligible to participate in the vote. Among them, the three main candidates running for the position of president of the country: the libertarian Javier Milei, named as the favorite in the election; the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa; and Patricia Bullrich.