On Saturday, December 3, all participants of the 1/4 finals of the Fonbet Cup of Russia on football were determined.

During the draw for the upper bracket of the Russian Cup – RPL Way – an error occurred, writes “Sport-Express”. So, Rostov initially got Krasnodar, and CSKA got Ural. However, the organizers rearranged the teams since the army team and Yekaterinburg played in the same group.

According to the results of the draw in the upper bracket, Lokomotiv will play against Spartak, Krylya Sovetov will play against Dynamo, Rostov will play against Ural, and CSKA against Krasnodar.

In the lower bracket – in the Path of Regions – Ufa – Akhmat, Akron – Torpedo, Vogla – Zenit and Zvezda – Nizhny Novgorod will meet.

In the upper bracket, the teams that took first and second places in the group round of the RPL Path play among themselves. The stage takes place in two matches. The games will take place on February 22 and March 1, 2023.

In the lower bracket of the Cup of Russia in the first stage, the clubs that won the Way of the Regions and the third teams of the group round of the Way of the RPL meet. The stage takes place in one match, in case of a draw – immediately a penalty shootout. The matches will take place on February 26.