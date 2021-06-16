On Wednesday (June 16) the health ministers met for a “mini corona summit”. A few regulations have changed – others remain.

Berlin – “Mini Corona Summit”: On Wednesday, the federal and state health ministers met to discuss further corona measures. Among other things, it was about the obligation to test for air travel and the future of the vaccination centers. Most recently, it was up to the debate to close the vaccination centers.

Corona summit: what’s next for the vaccination centers? – Apparently on-call duty planned

How will the vaccination centers continue? In Germany, vaccination centers are to be kept on standby beyond the summer. The federal government and the federal states agreed that the federal states would develop a corresponding concept, as Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn announced after the deliberations. A minimum operation of the centers should therefore be guaranteed. If necessary, they should also be started up again quickly. The federal government is still ready to help finance the centers. The federal government has only agreed to finance the regional vaccination centers in the federal states until the end of September.

Soon the time will come: the start of the summer travel season. In view of this, Spahn called for caution on vacation. “Yes, travel – but please continue to do so with caution and prudence,” he said. The health ministers had agreed that the travel rules should continue to apply until at least mid-September – “at least until the end of the travel period,” stressed Spahn. He called on travelers to fully observe the regulations.

Corona summit: which regulations apply? What is the next step with the mandatory test on air travel?

Spahn mentioned the quarantine rules again: Those who return from risk areas have to be in quarantine for 10 days – unless one actively proves negative testing. Anyone entering Germany from areas of high incidence must be in quarantine for 10 days – free testing is possible after 5 days at the earliest. When returning from a virus variant area, a 14-day quarantine applies without the possibility of free testing. Spahn said the government wanted to keep the virus variants out of the country as long as possible.

Jens Spahn announced how the further test regulations will look. © Peter Kneffel / dpa

The test regulations also remain in place: Despite the relaxed corona situation, holidaymakers abroad must continue to be tested for the corona virus before returning to Germany. The conference of health ministers decided that air travelers have to be tested before they leave for Germany. There should also be increased controls in road and rail traffic in the main travel season that is now beginning in the border area.

This essentially means that the current test strategy is retained. The nationwide testing twice a week in schools and daycare centers should also be maintained. A concept should also be developed over the summer to continue the free citizen tests in autumn and winter if necessary. Companies are obliged to regularly offer their employees working in attendance a test offer until the end of September. (dpa / AFP)

List of rubric lists: © Peter Kneffel / dpa