More than 1.3 thousand works were submitted to the City Creative Workshop competition, which was held in Moscow for the fourth time. This was announced by Deputy Mayor Natalia Sergunina.

“Applications for participation were submitted by Muscovites of various ages. For example, one of the young artists, whose drawing based on a folk tale was awarded by the jury, is four years old. And the head of the chamber choir, which won in the nomination “Musical work”, is already more than 80 years old, ”said Sergunina.

There were eight nominations in total. Most of the applications – 374 – were submitted in the nomination “Drawing” (art projects were accepted in any technique and on any topic). 328 works were submitted in the “Product” category: drawings, three-dimensional models, product prototypes or handicrafts. Almost 200 projects were received on the theme of musical works – participants sent recordings of their performances of folk and classical compositions. In the “Dance” nomination, the jury considered 166 applications, among which were, for example, the dance of young sailors, a number based on Mikhail Glinka’s “Jota of Aragon”, and the Vietnamese dance “Dawn”.

The jury also evaluated the theatrical scenes prepared by the participants, performances, as well as puppet theater performances. Among them was a literary and musical composition dedicated to life in 1941–1945. The roles in the production were performed by young artists from seven to 13 years old.

Among other nominations – “Video”, “Literary work”, “Photography”.

Family teams, single participants, as well as teams of creative studios could take part in the competition. In total, six age categories were provided: up to seven years; up to 13 years; up to 17 years; up to 35 years; up to 54 years old and over 55 years old. For each of them, the jury determined one winner. Registration of projects took place from March 22 to June 8 on the Reactor digital platform. From June 9 to 25, experts chose the best works.