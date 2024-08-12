Shot: Russian military repelled attack of Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group in Belgorod region

Russian military and border guards repelled an attack by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) at the Kolotilovka multilateral automobile checkpoint in the Belgorod region. The results of the clash were revealed Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the publication, as a result, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to seven fighters killed and 15 wounded. In addition, Ukrainian equipment was destroyed. Some of the saboteurs abandoned their vehicles and fled.

As the channel found out, on August 12, at about five in the morning, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at the checkpoint, sending about 50 people into the attack with the support of six T-64B tanks and armored vehicles. The Russian military successfully repelled the attack. In addition, the sabotage and reconnaissance group was hit from the air by aviation.