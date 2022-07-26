No cause evidenced by the autopsy on the body of Diana, the child who died of starvation

The first results of the autopsy carried out on the little lifeless body of the little girl arrived Diana. According to the first information released, it would seem that the certain cause of death has not been highlighted.

Doctors will have to carry out further investigations to find more precise elements and try to reach a conclusion. They have a few weeks before submitting a full report. Although, it is not certain that it will be possible to highlight the certain cause of death. Diana died of starvation after her mother Alessia Pifferi abandoned her alone at home for six long days.

He had no food, no water, the windows were closed and there is another very aspect important which will be central to the investigation and allegations against the 37-year-old woman.

Near Diana’s body, the authorities found a empty baby bottle, with some traces of milk still. While, in the kitchen of the house they found a broken bottle of En, a powerful anxiolytic. No prescription for the drug, Alessia Pifferi stated that it belongs to one of the men who slept with her.

The hypothesis is that he put the drug in the baby’s milk, to keep her calm until her return. If the scientific tests on the bottle were to confirm the suspicions, Alessia Pifferi will also be accused of premeditation. She accuses that the Gip, at the moment, has dropped after listening to her in the cell. She believes the 37-year-old realized Diana could really have died when her stay in Leffe went on longer than she had planned.

En in milk would also explain why no neighbors heard cry the baby girl. The anxiolytic may have numbed her and made her unable to scream and call for help as she died of starvation.

The forensic police are also analyzing that bottle, to see if the content is really that of the drug based on benzodiazepines and is looking for traces of DNA of the baby on the spout of the bottle.

Further examinations will also be able to establish the day of the child’s death. After finding her, the doctors deduced that she had died from her at least 24 hours.

The death of this child has shocked the whole of Italy, citizens ask justice for little Diana.