To prevent the little one from screaming and asking for help, Davide Paitoni closed his mouth with a wet rag stuck in his throat

And while the whole community of Morazzone, in the province of Varese, prepares to pay their last respects to little Daniele next Friday, new macabre details continue to emerge about the crime committed against him by his father, the 40-year-old. Davide Paitoni. Below are the first results of the autopsy on the small body.

A truly dramatic start to the year as far as the Italian news is concerned. Italy that was literally shaken by the heinous crime committed by a 40-year-old warehouse worker Morazzone, in the Varese area. Davide Paitoni, this is the name of the murderer, killed his 7-year-old son for punish his wife about the latter’s decision to separate from him.

The man had been allowed to spend New Year’s Eve with his son, despite having received a prison sentence only a couple of months earlier. House arrest for trying to kill a co-worker.

Many, taking this fact into account, have wondered why a person reputed to be violent was given permission by a judge to spend time with a minor. Doubts also corroborated by two complaints that in the past the ex-wife had done to the carabinieri for episodes of domestic violence.

The Ministry of Justice sent, in order to clarify this factor, some inspectors in charge.

How Davide Paitoni killed little Daniele

There are many gory details that surround this terrible news story. From the premeditation of a father who has long planned to kill his son, the note left on the child’s body, the audio messages sent by Davide Paitoni himself to his father immediately after committing the crime.

Another one has been added since yesterday. emerged after the medical examiners in charge began the due autopsy exams on the corpse of little Daniele.

According to the first results, it seems that the man, to prevent the neighbors from hearing the child scream and ask for help, first inserted one rag in my throat, closing the lips with an adhesive tape.

Only after has it cut his throat to the little one with a single blow. Finally he cleaned everything and hid the lifeless body in the closet of his house.