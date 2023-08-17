Omer Cim hit Celine Frei Matzohl with 9 stab wounds, some of which were fatal in the throat and chest: the arrest of the 28-year-old was validated

Yesterday the autopsy examination was carried out on the body of Celine Frei Matzohl. The 21-year-old, found lifeless on Sunday in an apartment in Silandro, in the province of Bolzano, was stabbed 9 times. The 28-year-old Omer Cim, her ex, carried out the heinous feminicide, for whom the OM validated the arrest.

The first details emerge on the feminicide that took place between last Saturday and Sunday a Schlandersa small town located in the province of Bolzano, in South Tyrol.

The alarm had been raised by the family members by Celine Frei Matzohl, who warned the authorities about the lack of answers on the phone of the 21-year-old.

The searches immediately turned to the ex boyfriend’s housewhere there was actually the tragic discovery of the lifeless body of the 21-year-old.

A few hours later, the same military have identified and reached the suspect’s car28-year-old Omer Cim, who was near the border with Austria, where he was probably trying to escape.

The friends by Celine they later told puzzling details on the relationship between the victim and his perpetrator. With her who had left him because of theextreme jealousy of the other. And he who from that moment began to persecute her, even quitting his job to be able to follow and stalk her.

Celine Frei Matzohl killed by 9 blows

On Wednesday, the coroner appointed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office carried out the autopsy on the body of Celine Frei Matzohl. According to the forensic specialist, it was a “hemorrhagic shock from lesion of left carotid artery and pulmonary artery“.

Nine stab wounds inflicted by the killer to his victim, plus two more superficial puncture wounds, all in the area of ​​the neck he was born in Chest.

Also yesterday, the judge for preliminary investigations Alvise Dalla Francesca Cappello, has validated the detention of the suspect, arranged on Sunday by prosecutor Günter Morandell.

During the interrogation it seems that the 28-year-old did not provide one confession clear and was still in a state of severe shock.

Still held dangerous as far as possible leak And reiteration of the crime, it was ordered for him the immediate transfer into seeking.