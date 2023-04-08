The autopsy confirmed the suspicions, Andrea Papi was alive when he came across the bear. The animal is sought, the killing ordered

The results of the autopsy carried out on the lifeless body of Andrea Papithe young runner found lifeless in a forest in Trentino.

He had left home for a workout, but hadn’t returned. The family had raised the alarm for help and, after hours of searching, he arrived heartbreaking epilogue. Andrea Papi was found lifelessattacked by a wild animal.

The inhabitants told of the sighting, in the previous days, of a bear which had attacked several farm animals.

The coroner performed theautopsy to check if the wild animal had attacked him before, while he was still alive. Or only after his death, perhaps due to illness.

The results confirmed the suspicions of the family and the whole community. Andrea Papi he was still alive when he came across the bear. They were identified on the body of the young runner wounds to the back, face and stomach.

Andrea Papi: investigations open

The Trento Public Prosecutor’s Office, who started the investigation. Three experts have been appointed: coroner, veterinarian and animal DNA expert. All the objects found at the scene of the drama are also under examination. Among these is a bloody stick, which perhaps Andrea has used to defend themselves.

There was so much anger among the inhabitants, who had repeatedly reported the sighting of the bear. However, it would seem that there are about 10 specimens present in the area. It will be necessary locate the animal who assaulted Papi.

Ordinance for the culling of the bear

In the meantime, the president of the province of Trento, during the press conference, announced theordinance for the culling of the bear.