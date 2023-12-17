Matthew Perry, unforgettable star of Friends, would have died from the acute effects of ketamine: the results of the autopsy

The results of the autopsy carried out on October 29th on the body of Matthew Perry. According to what emerged, the causes of death could be attributed to the acute effects of ketamine.

Last October 28 the whole world was shocked by the news of the sudden death of an actor much loved by many fans of different generations.

Matthew Perry, American actor and comedian, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the cult TV series Friendswas found lifeless immersed in the hot tub of his villa in Los Angeles.

Today, almost two months after his tragic death, the results of the autopsy examination carried out on the actor the following day, in the offices of the medical examiner appointed by the Los Angeles County Court.

The death of the 54-year-old was apparently caused by the acute effects of consuming ketaminean anesthetic used in the veterinary field which, when synthesized, becomes a particularly powerful narcotic substance.

Matthew Perry's struggle with addiction

There life by Matthew Perry was full of ups and downs. In a recent interview with Variety, her friend and colleague Jennifer Aniston said she heard him until the morning of October 28th. And that he was fine, she was happy.

He was healthy, had stopped smoking and was getting back into shape. He was happy: that's all I know. That morning I was texting him. He wasn't in pain and wasn't struggling. I miss him so much, he made us laugh so much.

However, it was Matthew Perry himself who, in the past, told about his long and tiring battle against addictionsparticularly from painkillers and alcohol.

The period in which he acted in the episodes of Friends was one of the toughest. As well as the following years.

In his book “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing” (Friends, lovers and the great terrible thing), recounted the most tormented moments of his existence and how, with commitment, he had emerged from them.

One episode in particular was striking. When swallowed 55 Vicodin pillsa powerful opioid pain reliever, along with a bottle of vodka. He was rescued with a perforated colon and had to remain hospitalized for about a year before recovering.