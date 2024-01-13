A single lethal blow to the throat with a knife brought from her home: how Ester Palmieri, the 37-year-old killed in Trentino, died

The autopsy examination on the body of Ester Palmieri, the 37-year-old killed by her ex-partner Igor Moser the previous day in Valfloriana, Trentino Alto Adige. The autopsy ascertained that the victim's death was caused by a single blow to the throat with a hunting knife.

It took place yesterday at the Santa Chiara hospital in Trento, the autopsy examination on the body of Ester Palmieri, the woman killed by her ex-partner on Thursday.

From the autopsy, carried out by the medical examiner appointed by the Prosecutor's Office Dario Raniero, it emerged that the 37-year-old died of haemorrhagic shock, due to a single slashinflicted with a hunting knifewhich severed both her carotid artery and jugular vein.

The investigations by the investigators would also have ascertained that Igor Moser had brought the aforementioned hunting knife from his home. Which means it's a murder premeditated.

The weapon it would then have been cut found stuck in a wooden beam of barn by Moser. The same beam where the man, after killing his ex-partner, hanged himself and took his own life.

Ester Palmieri victim of an ambush

Ester Palmieri, owner of a holistic center opened in the area in 2023, had made the decision to break off the relationship with Igor Moserher partner for many years and father of her three children, three children aged between 5 and 10.

The 45-year-old, a lumberjack, he did not accept the separation and on Thursday, while the children were at school, he decided to carry out his tragic plan, which had been hatched inside him for who knows how long.

Around 9:00 he would have reached his ex at home and would have taken her life in the aforementioned manner.

He subsequently went to the barn he owned in Castello Molina di Fiemme, where he took his own life hanging himself with a rope.

The alarm was raised around lunchtime, when the woman's family, unable to contact her, reached her home and made the devastating discovery.

The children were at school at the time of the events and their uncles went to pick them up, who are now together with the maternal grandparents they will take care of them.