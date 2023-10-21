Associated Press: The rocket that hit a hospital in Gaza was launched from Palestine

The rocket that hit Al-Ahly Hospital in the Gaza Strip was most likely launched from Palestine – it hit the hospital by mistake, the Associated Press (AP) said. by publishing on its website a video-based investigation.

The agency said reporters analyzed more than a dozen videos from the news, security cameras and social media, and also compared the scene with satellite imagery and photographs taken before the fall.

From this, the AP tentatively concluded that the rocket was fired from Palestinian territory. It probably fell apart in the air or mistakenly changed its flight direction and fell on the hospital.

There is a video of a massive rocket launch towards Israel (which can be identified by the many lights, while there is almost no electricity in Gaza), which shows one deviating from the rest, falling apart and falling into unlit Palestinian territory. The crash site is similar to where Al-Ahly Hospital is located.

The video also shows the time of the fall – 18:59 local time. The Associated Press adds that literally a minute after this, the military wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigade, reported on its Telegram channel that it had fired a barrage of rockets at Israeli Ashdod. A few more minutes later, “Islamic Jihad” (the organization is recognized as terrorist and is banned in Russia) also published a message on Telegram that they launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv.

At the same time, AP emphasizes that there is no definitive evidence in favor of this version.

On October 17, the Al-Ahli Al-Maadani hospital in the Gaza Strip, where people were taking refuge, was struck. Israel blamed the Islamic Jihad group for the attack on the hospital. In turn, Hamas blames Israel for the rocket attack on the hospital.