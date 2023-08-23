The results of the autopsy carried out on the body of the 8-year-old boy who lost his life in one of the pools of the Terme di Cretone, confirmed the death by drowning. The small Stephan it got sucked up the tub drain.

The police have signed up four people in the suspect register, two facility managers and two lifeguards. Among the latter, it would appear that there is the 18-year-old boy who would activated the pool cleaning processwhile the guests were still present inside the thermal baths of Cretone and one of the first to throw himself to the rescue of the minor.

It was around 18:30 when the structure’s loudspeakers invited everyone present to get out of the water. The dynamics of what happened is not yet clear, the investigators want to understand if Stephan was still in the pool when the cleaning process was activated or if he entered at a later time. Dad was poolside when his youngest daughter, 5-year-old Mia, caught his attention by telling him that his 8-year-old brother he was gone.

Stephan recovered after 2 hours by firefighters

The parent started looking for it, but soon realized it was underwater. He dived in to save him, as did other swimmers. Unfortunately the minor was stuck in the drain pipe. Every attempt to bring it back to the surface has been futile. Stephan was recovered after two hours by firefighters, who were forced to break the wall.

I am different points which the authorities are trying to clarify. Why was the pump operated when guests were still inside the property? Is this an expected procedure? Why was there no protective grille in front of the suction tube, which swallowed the 8-year-old boy? And why, as testified by another of those present, did the structure not have oxygen cylinders for such situations?

Little Stephan’s family still can’t figure out what happened, they want answers and trust the investigation of the police forces.