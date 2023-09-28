The prosecutor’s experts did not identify brain metastases on the lifeless body of the well-known journalist Andrea Purgatori

“There were no brain metastases,” this is what was declared by the prosecutor’s experts and those of the family. When Andrea Purgatori he died, the tumor had not reached the brain, as the doctors had diagnosed. Those same doctors ended up in the register of suspects and, at the moment, accused of negligent crime.

The family never believed in the spread of metastases to the brain and filed a complaint so that it could happen shed light on the truth. Above all on the heavy care to which Andrea Purgatori was subjected and the possibility that the treatments were not adopted necessary therapies to save him.

The experts explained that no brain metastases have been identified, but that they do not exclude the possibility that they could be disappeared with radiotherapy to which the journalist was subjected.

The family published a note after the news received and relied on the work of the judiciary:

In relation to the preliminary results of the technical consultancy, circulated today, the Purgatori family takes note of the absence of brain metastases in Andrea Purgatori. And, as from the beginning of this affair, he continues to trust in the work of the judiciary. With the sole intention of having the truth of the events and any responsibilities ascertained.

The long agony of Andrea Purgatori

Andrea Purgatori was a well-known journalist and television host. Known especially for Atlantis program, broadcast on La7. Last July 19th you lost your life, at the age of 70, after a short illness.

He discovered the diagnosis in May. One of the doctors now under investigation had communicated the diagnosis of lung cancer and brain metastases. So the journalist was immediately subjected to cycles of high-dose radiotherapy to the brain.

The following June, the family discovered another diagnosis from another facility in Rome. Brain metastases they had never existedbut there was a serious tumor in the lung.

The following July, Andrea Purgatori arrived at the Policlinico Umberto I in serious condition. Another doctor returned to the diagnosis of brain metastases.

The experts who performed the post-mortem autopsy, however, excluded the presence of metastases, but confirmed the severity of lung cancer.