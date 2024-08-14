He Black Monday of last August 5th The US financial crisis swept corporate earnings off the map as the driving force of the market. Corporate earnings, a key reference for investors, were overshadowed by the sudden fear of an economic recession in the United States. But the earnings campaign has not been bad and, on the contrary, market expectations have been exceeded. When almost all companies have published their earnings, 78% of S&P 500 companies have beaten profit expectations, beating forecasts by an average of 3.5%, according to Factset data. Now, with these figures in hand, and with the messages advanced by companies for the coming months, analysts have adjusted their earnings per share growth forecast for the third quarter downwards: to 5.2% from the 7.8% forecast three months ago.

The outlook for third-quarter earnings has also moderated, with growth now expected to be 4.6%, down from the 5.2% forecast by analysts after the March earnings, according to the consensus compiled by Factset. “The forecasts for the S&P 500 are down and have moderated despite the fact that expectations for second-quarter earnings have been beaten. This is in line with the growth forecasts for the US,” explains Íñigo Isardo from Link Securities. Thus, when more than 90% of S&P 500 companies have already reported earnings on Wall Street, 60% have exceeded market expectations in terms of earnings – although by a small average of 0.6% – and 78% have beaten earnings forecasts, by an average upward margin of 3.5%.

The results have been good, and there is no doubt about the ability of companies to continue generating profits, although there is the pace of growth. “Our latest analysis of corporate health highlights a modest divergence between the positive momentum of S&P 500 earnings expectations and the slightly more cautious views of our team of credit analysts,” said Craig Burelle, senior analyst for macro strategies at Loomis Sayles, part of the Natixis IM group. The firm notes that current consensus forecasts imply that earnings growth could extend to most sectors outside of technology and its adjacent industries, but according to its internal analysis, the six-month outlook does not look as rosy.

One of the factors behind the moderation in revenue and profit forecasts is that companies have reached the peak of their profit margin growth caused by the rise in prices with inflation. “Our analysts’ expectations have been reduced, driven by signs of rising costs across the board. This more moderate outlook marks the end of a positive trend that began in early 2023. Almost a third of sectors now report margin pressures, up from 20% in March,” adds Craig Burelle.

The profit and loss accounts are the starting point for the valuations that the market establishes for listed companies. And profit expectations do the rest when it comes to determining the price of a share. The stock market correction seen in recent days has shattered investors’ complacency in these profit expectations, with particular harshness on the technological giants of Wall Street, on which much of the US stock market rally has ridden. Until Black Monday, the stock market rally has been supported by higher valuations, according to Goldman Sachs. These higher valuations are typical of comfortable and cheap financing environments, not of the current context of continuous tightening of interest rates, which shows the level of complacency that reigned until a few days ago.

Such complacency is particularly exemplified by earnings expectations for the big US tech companies, for which the market consensus had expected earnings growth of around 30% year-on-year. “While overall results so far have not been bad, there has been little room for disappointment and those that have not lived up to expectations have been severely punished. This has occurred in both the technology and consumer sectors and has sharpened attention to the possibility that major technology stocks may be unable to obtain an adequate return on their investment in artificial intelligence (a bit like telecoms companies in the late 1990s),” notes Goldman Sachs.

The big technology companies have been clear examples of how the market punishes those who have failed to meet forecasts. Tesla stock market plunged 12.3% after publishing its accountsAmazon lost 9.8% after admitting that it is spending more than expected to meet the investments needed in the race for artificial intelligence. And Alphabet, Google’s parent company, beat revenue expectations, is paying dividends but has sown some doubts about the evolution of its margins. It fell 5% on the stock market after the presentation of results. The quarterly accounts that Nvidia will publish on August 28, and which will practically serve to close the results campaign in the US, will end up defining the perspectives of the technology sector, decisive for the S&P profit estimates.

Better the USA than Europe

In any case, the earnings outlook is more favourable for US companies than for European ones, which have had a less impressive showing in the earnings campaign. “Second quarter results showed sales growth of 5% in the US, compared to 2% in Europe, and earnings per share growth of 9% in the US, compared to just 1% in Europe, demonstrating greater resilience of margins in the US to date,” notes Chiara Robba, Head of Equities at Generali AM.

The Italian asset manager points out that defensive sectors, such as healthcare and utilities, have outperformed cyclical sectors, such as consumer discretionary and industrials, which have seen negative earnings per share revisions. “In fact, since the beginning of July, luxury goods, semiconductors and automobiles are the sectors that have seen the largest negative earnings revisions. Their exposure to China has also raised some concerns about the possible effects of an increase in global tariffs in the event of a Trump re-election in November,” Generali AM adds.

Goldman Sachs expects earnings per share to rise by 6% in 2024 for Stoxx 600 companies, in line with market consensus, and a slightly lower 4% rise for 2025. The US bank maintains its recommendation for European stock markets in the health and telecommunications sectors and does not have much faith in the potential of defensive sectors such as real estate, food or electricity. In its opinion, the market has already discounted that there will be no recession in the eurozone and that the ECB will cut rates, which makes it unlikely that these sectors, which benefit from a lower money price, will perform better than the market.

