Mexico.- The journalist Carlos Loret de Mola declared that the results of the mandate revocation are that “AMLO could not”as he assures that the popular consultation on April 10 was marked by a series of failures by the president due to the low level of citizen participation.

In his opinion column published this Tuesday, April 12, Loret de Mola highlighted that in the revocation of the mandate the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador could not reach even half of the votes he won in the 2018 electionsneither did it match the votes of the popular consultation of 2021 nor did it reach 40% of the nominal list that was needed for the last consultation to be binding, nor did it take the votes of the total number of beneficiaries of its social programs.

“The results of the revocation are a long list of ‘AMLO could not’. He was unable to reach even half the votes he had in 2018. He was unable to exceed his 2021 vote. He was unable to reach 40% of the nominal list for the query to be ‘binding’. He couldn’t even get the 21 million beneficiaries of social programs to vote,” he wrote. Loret de Mola on the revocation of AMLO’s mandate.

the driver of Latinus He added that AMLO did not match the number of votes that the opposition won in the 2021 midterm elections, nor did he strengthen his support in the northern states of the country, without mentioning that “could not convince more than 80% of the people to participate“.

He even mentioned that President López Obrador could not even overcome the vote that Enrique Peña Nieto obtained in the 2012 elections, calling into question the title of “most popular president in the world” that AMLO claims for himself.

“The president who calls himself the most popular in the world could not even match the least popular that Mexico has had,” criticized the opposition journalist.

Loret made fun of the low citizen participation in the referendum to revoke AMLO’s mandate. Photo: Cuartoscuro

Loret made fun of the low citizen participation in the revocation of the mandate, because although 90% of the votes were in favor of AMLO continuing in the presidency, he recalled that there are only 15 million Mexicans.

The number of citizens who voted in a country of 90 million voters, despite the use of the entire state apparatus and the proselytism of public officials, for Loret de Mola is a sign that “there are no longer good people, what there is is an electoral operation“.

The journalist insisted that “being popular doesn’t mean being good“, and as an example he mentioned the rise in the popularity of the Russian president Vladimir Putin after the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine; the dictator’s victory Daniel Ortega in the Nicaraguan elections last year, or even the 100% “support” enjoyed by the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Finally, Carlos Loret de Mola suggested that AMLO should keep in mind that it must govern for 120 million Mexicans and not only for the 15 million who supported him in the referendum to revoke his mandate.

“I hope López Obrador, seeing himself in the mirror, is not fooled. Let him remember that his opponents had 22 million votes in 2021 and that it is his duty to govern for 120 million Mexicans, not just for his 15. It would be better for him with that in mind.”