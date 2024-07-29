ANDUnited States, Chile and Italy These are some of the countries that in the last few hours have openly expressed their doubts about the results of the presidential elections in Venezuela. Others, such as Germany and Spain They have called for a transparent recount of the votes and for the presentation of the voting records.

And it is that, after a day of intense expectation in the neighboring country, around midnight the National Electoral Council(CNE), the highest governing body for electoral results in the neighboring country, declared the victory of Nicolas Maduro about the opponent Edmundo Gonzalezresults that were called into question after a poll full of flaws.

Below, we tell you, one by one, how the governments of the world have reacted.

USA

The head of American diplomacy, Antony Blinkenexpressed its “serious concern” that the electoral result announced in Venezuela does not reflect the will of the people, and called for a “fair and transparent” recount of the votes.

“Now that voting has concluded, it is vitally important that every vote is counted fairly and transparently. We call on the electoral authorities to publish the detailed vote count (minutes) to ensure transparency and accountability,” he said.

Chili

The Chilean president, Gabriel Boricsaid that the announced results are “hard to believe” and demanded “total transparency of the minutes and the process, and that international observers not beholden to the government account for the veracity of the results.”

“Chile will not recognize any result that is not verifiable,” he added.

Peru

The Peruvian foreign minister, Javier Gonzalez-Olaecheaannounced in X that he will call the Peruvian ambassador to Venezuela for consultation “in light of the very serious official announcements by the Venezuelan electoral authorities.”

Costa Rica

The president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves“categorically repudiated the proclamation of Nicolás Maduro as president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which we consider fraudulent,” in a message posted on X.

Italy

“I have many doubts about the regular development of the elections in Venezuela,” wrote the Italian foreign minister on the X network, Antonio Tajanidemanding “results that can be verified.”

Spain

The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albaresasked Venezuela on Monday to guarantee “total transparency” in the counting of votes, the “publication of the minutes table by table” and that “calm and civility be maintained.”

Argentina

“DICTATOR MADURO, OUT!!!” wrote Argentine President Javier Milei on his X account before the official results were released.

“The data announce a crushing victory for the opposition and the world is waiting for it to recognize defeat after years of socialism, misery, decadence and death”he added. “Argentina will not admit to another fraud and expects the Armed Forces to defend democracy and the will of the people this time.”

Germany

“We are deeply concerned by reports that the opposition was denied its right under Venezuelan law to participate in the vote count and was also denied access to the electoral records,” the foreign ministry spokesman said. Sebastian Fischerin a regular press conference.

Colombia

The Colombian foreign minister, Luis Gilberto Murillocalled on Monday for a “full recount of the votes, their verification and independent audit” to “clear up any doubts about the results.”