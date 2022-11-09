Joe Biden remains determined to run for the 2024 presidential election. This was made clear on Wednesday by an adviser to the United States Government, who told CNN that the results of the midterm elections held this Tuesday will not interfere with his political purposes.

The president is studying these days with a small group of advisers the suitability of running for office again at 81 years of age. He wants to apply. And more if his rival was Donald Trump. The adviser recalled that both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton witnessed the Democratic defeat in the midterm elections, but two years later they won re-election. Biden also sees it as possible. Of course, depending on how the Senate and the House of Representatives are finally formed, the same sources did not rule out the need to introduce readjustments in the Government to face the next two years of the legislature, complicated if the Republicans finally acquire control of Congress .

Biden spent much of Wednesday morning congratulating the Democratic candidates who have managed to become state governors or senators in particularly compromised territories. Last night (four in the afternoon in Washington) he was scheduled to make his first, possibly bittersweet, statements. The party has not achieved a victory, but neither has the exorbitant defeat that was predicted, which can be understood as a partial victory. And, above all, as a conquest of democracy in the face of threats and a commitment to women’s rights, two key issues in these elections that the president will surely bring out in his speech. The judicial sentence against the voluntary interruption of pregnancy and the ardent defense of anti-abortionism by the Republicans have become a decisive dam to the expected red tide, according to all the analyzes in the US. California, Vermont and Michigan voted, apart from the elections, individual consultations on the right to abortion and in all three the result was affirmative.

What does seem to be demonstrated is the strength of the Democratic political ecosystem. There is a bench. The candidates for the main institutional positions in a score of States proved to be more attractive to Americans than Biden himself. His confidence index exceeded between 8% and 12.6% that registered by the tenant of the White House as president. It is also true that the president has avoided lavishing himself during the campaign in those counties where acceptance of him is weak.

the independents



Cases like those of Maggie Hassan, who has prevailed with everything against her with a 10% margin over her Republican rival in New Hampshire, or the satisfied challenge of Raphael G. Warnock in Georgia (a man of calm rhetoric in the antipodes of those related to Trumpism), suggest that many candidates have been above the president’s aura. John Fetterman stands out especially and sentimentally, the candidate from Pennsylvania who starred in the end of the campaign after the radical conservatives mocked him for his speech problems as a result of a stroke. His quality as a common citizen, a defender of workers’ rights and concerned about fighting crime, materialized to the point that, according to polls, there were Republican sympathizers who voted for him. What is clear, as has already been said, is that there is a bench: either these candidates developed greater empathy with the electorate, or the electorate preferred to vote against the Republicans as a lesser evil.

Another fact that seems to support this pull is the importance of the independents. Polls show that not only has the base helped contain the predicted electoral catastrophe, but the party has drawn more independents than its Republican opponents by 49% to 45%. This trend indicates that the Democrats on Tuesday took the ballots of Americans who in 2020 did not support Biden or who have disapproved of his management in the polls of the last two years.