Colombia has started this new year with a worrisome security situation, one that has arisen because of the lousy approach of the President Biden to Latin America during his first year in office. The current administration must correct course and focus on supporting and improving our bilateral relations with Colombia and other allies in the region, which are fundamental for the stability of our hemisphere and for our interests of National security.

(In context: War between illegal networks unleashed violence in Arauca)

On January 3, a conflict broke out between paramilitary groups in the Department of Arauca. Troops of the The n, a Foreign Terrorist Organization designated by the US State Department, clashed with FARC dissidents. This is the first confrontation between the The n and the forces linked to Farc since 2010, and brings back egregious memories of drug-related violence.

Marco Rubio, Republican Cuban-American senator.

The resurgence of the armed conflict near the border between Colombia and Venezuela It is a clear indication of how the Maduro regime and the leftist rebel groups continue to sow instability in our region. The dictator Nicolas Maduro, who illegally took over the presidency of Venezuela in 2019, is protecting both the Eln and the FARC dissidents within his own country. Among them is the guerrilla leader Iván Márquez, who has yet to face justice for his crimes.

In exchange for bribes in the sale of cocaine, Maduro’s narco-regime allows these groups to carry out lucrative illegal acts. According to General Luis Fernando Navarro, it is estimated that about 2,000 criminals from various organizations operate within Venezuelan territory.

Colombia is the strongest democratic ally of the US in the Western Hemisphere. For the sake of our allies in Latin America and for our own national interests, the Biden Administration must make Colombia’s security a priority. This is especially important given that Colombia’s presidential elections begin in less than five months. I will write a letter to President Biden urging a stronger US stance as the events in Arauca and also the Department of Norte de Santander threaten the sources of stability, development and progress in the region.

Unfortunately, the Biden Administration is actively contributing to instability in our hemisphere, even as China expands its power in the hemisphere. The most notorious case of this erroneous position on the part of the Biden Administration was last November after the decision to eliminate the FARC from the list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations of the State Department.

This policy change, taken against the wishes of the Colombian government, gave a false air of legitimacy to a gang of extremist drug traffickers, some of whom have taken up arms. However, it is not too late to change course. That starts with supporting the legitimate government of Colombia and rejecting the subversive influence of the Maduro regime.

The citizens of Colombia are aware that there is a lot at stake in their homeland in the 2022 elections. And for Colombians abroad, many of whom reside in my home state of Florida, this is not just a foreign policy problem. but also a personal issue.

The outcome of the upcoming presidential elections will also affect our nation. Greater instability in our hemisphere will lead to more drugs, illegal migration, and chaos making their way to the US The Biden administration cannot allow that to happen.

MARCO RUBIO

UNITED STATES SENATOR