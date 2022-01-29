The FIA ​​has communicated the status of the investigation which aims to clarify the incident in the last Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The results of the analysis carried out by the International Federation, not yet available at the moment, will be presented at the Formula 1 Commission meeting scheduled for February 14 in London.

An open discussion with all the drivers who will be at the start of the Formula 1 world championship, who will be involved by the FIA ​​in the analysis process, will also contribute to the results of the survey.

Subsequently, potential changes to the Sporting Regulations will be discussed, a scenario envisaged by the FIA ​​which has planned the possible approval of regulatory changes in the World Council to be held in Bahrain on March 18, in the presence of President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

A non-causal venue, the Bahraini one, since on that date all Formula 1 will be on the Sakhir circuit, home to the second test session and the first race of the 2022 world championship.

The date of February 14 is also part of a non-random scenario. Mercedes after the Abu Dhabi events had officially declared that it was expecting the results of the FIA ​​investigation before the start of the season, which will start with the Barcelona tests scheduled for March 23 at the Montmelò circuit.

Mercedes’ wishes will be respected, but obviously there is only talk of a deadline. Another thing will be the result of the investigation and above all the corrections that will eventually be proposed, a more complicated match that will involve the FIA, Liberty and all the teams at the start of the World Cup.