The results of the DNA performed on the South American girl arrived: they were convinced it was Angela Celentano

A dashed hope is the one faced by the parents of Angela Celentano. In the last few hours, the DNA results on the South American girl have arrived and unfortunately the result of the exam was negative, contrary to what the family hoped.

His parents’ lawyer took care of giving the sad news, Louis Ferrandinowho in a short and concise note, wrote:

Unfortunately there is no genetic correspondence with that of the parents.

Mom Maria and dad Catello when they saw the photo of that model, they noticed one great resemblance with their other two daughters. In fact they were right convinced it was Angela.

The family lawyer had managed to take a saliva sample and hope for these people was finally here rekindling. However, after this result, they lost another chance to embrace again their lost child.

Angela Celentano disappeared on August 10, 1996. She was 3 years old and had gone on Mount Faito with parents, sisters and other people. To follow an older boy, she went to the parking lot, but it was in those minutes that all traces of her were lost.

The words of Angela Celentano’s father after the DNA test

The searches at first you are concentrate right in that area However, after the agents stopped looking, his family never gave up and thanks to the help of their lawyer, the parents arrived at this lass of South America.

They were convinced it was the daughter because she had one too wants of coffee behind his back and also because his father had ties to Campania 27 years ago. More precisely with Vico Equense. Dad Catelloafter this sad news, he said: