Alexey Navalny’s test (founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) tested negative for coronavirus. About it TASS said his lawyer Olga Mikhailova.

“The first test showed a negative result. However, for some reason, they took a second analysis from him, we do not know the result yet, ”she said.

On Monday, April 5, it became known that Navalny, who is serving a sentence in correctional colony No. 2 (IK-2) in the Vladimir region, was transferred to a medical unit with symptoms of acute respiratory infections. During the planned prophylactic medical examination, the prisoner was diagnosed with a high temperature.

The first reports about the deteriorating health of the oppositionist appeared at the end of March. The regional department of the Federal Penitentiary Service said that Navalny’s condition is considered satisfactory.

In February, the Moscow City Court recognized Navalny’s replacement of a suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case with a real one. He was charged with 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence. Navalny must serve in a colony for 2 years and 6 months.