It happened on the evening of Sunday June 23, at the PP headquarters in Madrid, and some party cadres consider it much more than an anecdote. The right and almost left hand of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, his executor in the shadows, before in Galicia and now at the national level, the Vice Secretary of Organization, the Galician Miguel Tellado, scrutinized surveys that were already advancing the public media and private. Meanwhile, in another area, in another office, the general coordinator of the party, the Andalusian Elías Bendodo, analyzed other polls, his own data, entrusted to his people, his experts. “And Tellado hadn’t even smelled them,” relevant PP sources highlight. It has not been the only dysfunction between two of the top managers of Feijóo’s team this season. There have been quite a few more. Unknown. Bendodo has pulled again for these elections, as an external consulting provider, his adviser in various campaigns for Juan Manuel Moreno in Andalusia: Aleix Sanmartín. And Tellado, has searched among those who helped Feijóo in various electoral processes in Galicia. Among the staff at Génova 13, the headquarters, Bendodo and Tellado have struggled to monopolize the best collaborators, often hiding it from them. Neither of them wanted to respond directly to the queries of this newspaper. Sources from Aleix Sanmartín’s company specify that the PP of Feijóo and Bendodo, with whom they have had various collaborations in the past, invited them to participate in this campaign, and they even made a presentation, but they declined the offer for various reasons. and they ended up collaborating with the PSOE.

The political and electoral Russian roulette in which Feijóo has embarked since he landed in Madrid just a year and a half ago, forced in part by barons and Pablo Casado’s mismanagement of the case of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s brother, has not let him time to stop to think or design a team according to their new responsibilities. He has pulled from what is known, especially from the personnel who have accompanied and supported him in his electoral successes in Galicia for almost a decade. At the party congress that elevated him as the new leader in Seville, he was unable to form a new team.

PP leaders from various sectors understand that now that moment has come. And they bet that Feijóo is already beginning to plan with whom and how he wants to undertake this new stage, more than likely as opposition leader for possibly the next four years.

More information

The first debate to be resolved has to do with the indispensable figure of a new number two and general secretary to complement him, a position for which very few see the continuity of Cuca Gamarra as possible. “A real number two is needed, who firmly and determinedly leads the regional issues, with authority, someone who defines and coordinates well the relations between the central apparatus of the party and the growing power now won in the May 28 elections in other institutions, regional and local”, points out an important baron of the PP.

A person in charge of the popular parliamentary group in Congress defends Gamarra: “She has done what she could and in the only autonomy in which she could change and propose a candidate who did not come from the previous stage. In La Rioja, the PP won with an absolute majority”.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Another PP leader with experience in the party apparatus reports: “Our problem is of origin, there is no general secretary in the sense of someone who makes decisions in the absence of the leader, among other reasons, because he and his team do not want people who shadow him.” And they recall that, during his 10 years as president of the Xunta, Feijóo was also the one who appeared weekly after his Government Councils, although he had a spokesman for some time. Tellado used then in Galicia as an incontestable thesis that the party’s vice secretaries did not have to appear publicly, and, in fact, the eternal Galician vice president and now president, Alfonso Rueda, suffered for decades from this problem of ignorance. Now Tellado is deputy secretary and he does appear.

General secretary

In this critical environment of the PP, it is remembered as a ruling that is now evident that in the PP Congress in Seville that enthroned Feijóo, they did not want to nominate their anticipated candidate, Esteban González Pons, for secretary general, because it was going back to the past and reopening too many wounds Now that matter is on the table, but with the aggravating circumstance that no good solutions can be found. If, discarding the veteran González Pons, he boosts a younger person, between 30 and 40 years old, with good connections with the new regional power, to that privileged position, as various party officials maintain, he would be demoting his main collaborators: Gamarra (number two), Bendodo (number three) and Tellado (number four).

The enigma has been reopened these days, waiting for Feijóo to rest, recover from the state of shock staff in which several leaders have observed him after the unexpected electoral setback of 23-J, reflect and value the messages of all kinds ―and even contradictory― that are reaching you about where to continue; especially in his relationship with Vox. The solution will not be adopted until a future party congress, which is about to be called, but which some leaders argue that it should be anticipated as soon as the investiture of Pedro Sánchez is deciphered and it is verified if he can govern and how.

The Barons and Vox

The fixation in the national and territorial leadership of the PP has been placed more these days, after the setback of 23-J, on what to do with Vox than on Pedro Sánchez and the repeal of sanchismo. The language is also another. Alberto Núñez Feijóo wrote a letter to the socialist president on Sunday to ask him for a meeting, with an almost institutional tone, in which to address this week the political unblocking of the country and the current presidency of the European Union. He did not speak to him at all, of course, about the slowdown in the negotiations to move forward with the Government of several autonomies, Murcia and Aragón, above all, in which the negotiations between the PP and Vox seem to have stalled. That is the problem that worries several territorial barons of the PP, who attribute part of the blockade to the bad relations between the national leaderships of both parties. The leader of Vox himself, Santiago Abascal, has spent several days pointing to the attacks that he believes he is receiving from Feijóo and his entourage and on Sunday he questioned in this regard the shift in strategy towards the center and ignoring Vox that the president of Andalusia, Juan Manuel Moreno, in an interview in The world. In a second letter made public on Sunday afternoon, Sánchez called on Feijóo to meet alone after the constitution of the Cortes, as of August 17.

Given the situation, some regional PP candidates, such as Jorge Azcón from Aragon or Fernando López Miras from Murcia, have chosen to disappear for a few days and take a vacation, even postpone negotiations with Vox in their territories, and wait for the outlook to clear up. Clarify before resuming contacts with the ultra formation. In the case of Murcia, the talks seem completely stalled and headed for an electoral repetition, although leaders familiar with the process are not ruling out a last-minute agreement either. In Aragón, until this week, Azcón had almost closed the negotiations with the PAR and with Teruel Existe, but the tensions between the national leaders of the PP and Vox have once again left that scenario on hold and relegated his theoretical investiture to the end of August.

PP sources relate these stoppages to the attacks that are coming to the ultra formation from Feijóo’s team, and, in the absence of clear and defined instructions from the national leadership regarding how to act with Vox, they have chosen to distance themselves . Some of those barons have preferred to make a parenthesis, with the Feijóo environment and with Vox, before their future becomes more complicated.