Of: Delia Friess

Parliamentary elections were held in Australia this Saturday. Experts assume a stalemate situation.

Update from Saturday, May 21, 2022, 1:30 p.m.: In the parliamentary elections in Australia on Saturday (05/21/2022), an extremely close result is emerging. Even hours after the polling stations closed, it was unclear which party would nominate the prime minister in the future. Experts on Australia’s ABC said there could be a “hung parliament” with no party winning an outright majority. In most cases, after negotiations, a minority government is formed by a party that is dependent on the votes of other parties in the House of Representatives.

Australia General Election 2022: Voters queue outside a polling station at the International Grammar School on Kelly Street in Sydney, Australia. More than 17 million Australians are called upon to vote for their next government. © Carola Frentzen / dpa

Australia elections 2022: Experts expect stalemate

The race will be decided between the Social Democratic Labor Party under the previous opposition leader Anthony Albanese and the right-wing conservative coalition under Prime Minister Scott Morrison. According to the preliminary results, Labor is ahead – but it may not be enough for a majority. The possible stalemate stems mainly from the good performance of many independent candidates and the Australian Greens (The Greens).

Around 17 million eligible voters were called upon to vote for all 151 seats in the House of Commons and half of the 78 seats in the Senate. There is a compulsory choice. Around half of Australians have reportedly voted in advance, either by absentee ballot or early voting. The 2.7 million postal votes were not counted on Saturday.

Parliamentary elections in Australia 2022: Prime Minister describes himself as a “bulldozer” – opponent as “master builder”

First report from Friday, May 21, 2022, 1:30 p.m.: Canberra – Ironically, an octopus in the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium has proved to be the oracle for the general election in Australia on Saturday, May 21, 2022: According to dpa, the octopus typed “blue” in its tank – the color of the conservative Liberal Party – according to a spokeswoman for the amusement park. Australia’s compulsory general election will be held on Saturday 21 May 2022. The race for prime minister is likely to be decided between Liberal incumbent Scott Morrison, who governs in a coalition with the Conservative Nationalists, and his Labor opponent, Anthony Albanese. The following topics dominate the election campaign: the expansion of the coal industry and ongoing climate change as well as the tense economic situation. Additionally, how to deal with China is another campaign issue as the country seeks to gain increasing influence in the region.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (right) and opposition leader Anthony Albanese attend the second pre-election front-runners debate at Nine Studios. © James Brickwood / dpa

Election campaign in Australia: Morrison and Albanese go head-to-head

The Australian Labor Party and its lead candidate, Anthony Albanese, are currently ahead in the polls. However, the opposition also led in the polls in 2019 and in the end the conservative Morrison emerged as the winner. The 54-year-old incumbent recently said he would change his style of government if re-elected. His character is “a bit like a bulldozer”. Apparently this was meant as a positive self-description and is meant to characterize him as purposeful and effective. Albanese countered: “A bulldozer breaks things. A bulldozer knocks things over. I’m a builder, that’s what I am. I will build something in this country.” The 59-year-old Albanian also has many years of experience in key roles in politics, but he has the image of a civil servant. The Tagesspiegel reported on this first.

A kangaroo flees bushfires in Australia. (Archive image) © Abc Tv

Elections in Australia 2022: coal mining despite climate change

Despite the fact that climate change is becoming increasingly noticeable in Australia, incumbent Morrison is banking on fossil fuels – above all on coal mining. Australia leads loud extra regularly lists the countries that are the world’s top coal exporters. Morrison wants to expand the coal industry in Australia even further. Morrison also approved the construction of Carmichael, the world’s largest coal mine in the state of Queensland. Environmental organizations such as Greenpeace and WWF criticize the project because it endangers the world’s largest coral reef, the Great Barrier Reef, which is already threatened by climate change.

Australia: Prime Minister called climate change warnings ‘alarmist’

Morrison has also described warnings about climate change as “alarmist” in the past and has aggressively promoted coal mining. Australia is one of the countries in the world that is severely affected by climate change – be it due to flooding in the east of the country or the devastating bushfires of 2019. Although Morrison is now planning climate neutrality by 2050, Australia is also regularly one of the countries with the highest CO2 emissions per capita, as studies by extra occupy. Morrison has not presented a plan for achieving climate neutrality. His opponent Albanese is also in favor of new coal mines, but at least announced that it would reduce emissions by 43 percent by 2030 and intensify international talks on climate targets. “Your actions to combat climate change would not be enough,” said Kate Dooley, lecturer in climate policy at the University of Melbourne, according to the Internet portal Bloomberg. “But one has the feeling that there could be a government that wants to increase its ambitions,” the climate expert continued.

General elections in Australia 2022: China and the economic situation are topics in the election campaign

The cost of living in Australia is high due to rising inflation. That’s why affordable housing is another dominant issue in the election campaign, as reported by The Guardian. Accordingly, the Labor Party wants to raise the minimum wage, close the gender pay gap and invest in a home ownership program.

Photo released by Paul’s Place Animal Welfare Station (2020) shows cattle on Kangaroo Island with a fire raging in the background. The bushfires in Australia are also having devastating consequences for Kangaroo Island, a holiday destination in the south of the country. “It’s really bad,” said Adelaide-based German Kai Linke of the German Press Agency. His sister Katja lost her house there last weekend, an animal protection station called “Paul’s Place”. Many animals died as a result. (Archive image) © dpa

Australia Elections 2022: Growing Chinese Influence in the Region

Another issue on the campaign trail ahead of Australia’s 2022 general election is China’s growing influence in the region. Intelligence adviser Andrew Shearer warned against an alliance, according to the editorial network (rnd). of Russia and China’s and the ambitions Beijing’s through the purchase of ports and Agreements with smaller island states such as the Solomon Islands continue to gain authority in the region. It is feared that China will now station troops in the Solomon Islands. China only sees the Pacific region as a way station on his way with the goal that USA to emerge as a world power. The country’s skepticism about China is also being used in the election campaign: Loud Handelsblatt a conservative lobby group even paid for an election poster – a photo montage – depicting the Chinese President Xi Jinping shows him voting for the Labor Party and calling on Australian voters to do the same. The Labor Party’s Albanese, on the other hand, accused the Australian PM of “massive foreign policy failures” in that PM Morrison failed to prevent the China-Solomon Islands deal. (df)