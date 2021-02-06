The Deportivo Alavés coach, Abelardo Fernández, considered after the victory against Real Valladolid that the result was short and explained that they generated opportunities to have “a more comfortable result.”

The Asturian highlighted his team’s game in the press room. “We played a very complete game and the second half was very good, it can’t be done better”said the technician.

“The team has been intense, we have won second plays, we have generated football, with a lot of help and defensively the team has been perfect the whole game, but in the first half it was difficult for us to generate “, valued” Pitu “, who recalled that the team has two games with a clean sheet and has to grow from there.

“They are committed players, each one has shown it”, applauded the babazorro coach, who did not hesitate to affirm that “it is a small step, but important for the rival and for the moment.”

“Competing like this, Alavés is going to be a difficult opponent to beat”, warned the Gijon, who stated that if the players are not with the coach, the coach is dead “.

In spite of everything, he did not throw the bells to the flight. “The important thing is to reflect the idea of ​​the game in each game but the rival plays,” he said. “The team has arguments, it has an attitude, but there is much to suffer,” he recalled.

He further commented that Iñigo Cordoba, which debuted with the albiazul shirt, he did very well and “it seemed like he had been on the team for a long time” and highlighted the work he did Joselu as well as the rest of colleagues, who were “supportive” “In the First Division it is very difficult that they practically do not shoot you at the door,” he praised.